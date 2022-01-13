PMO policy head Marci Surkes soon to exit, John Brodhead named new director

After 15 years as a staffer on Parliament Hill, Marci Surkes is set to make her exit later this month. John Brodhead will take over as director of policy in the PMO.

Ch-ch-changes in the PMO: There have been some key changes to the policy team in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office, with executive director Marci Surkes' upcoming exit, a new director and deputy director promoted, and four new advisers hired.