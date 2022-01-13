PMO policy head Marci Surkes soon to exit, John Brodhead named new director

After 15 years as a staffer on Parliament Hill, Marci Surkes is set to make her exit later this month. John Brodhead will take over as director of policy in the PMO.
Ch-ch-changes in the PMO: There have been some key changes to the policy team in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office, with executive director Marci Surkes' upcoming exit, a new director and deputy director promoted, and four new advisers hired. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Marci Surkes will soon be bidding Parliament Hill farewell, after two years as executive director of policy and cabinet affairs to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and 15 years as a staffer.
