Local opposition to waste storage sites tests government, industry resolve on nuclear power

After more than a decade and evaluating 22 different sites across Canada, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization has narrowed its search for a long-term storage site for high-level nuclear waste down to two finalists. But with the final decision expected in 2023, NDP MP Brian Masse says its “divide-and-conquer” approach has fed local opposition that could scuttle the project.

The NWMO was formed by federal legislation in 2002, with a mandate to develop long-term storage for the most dangerous waste materials produced by nuclear facilities across Canada, including spent fuel rods and the byproducts of nuclear research. As the federal government considers expanding Canada’s reliance on nuclear power through the introduction of small modular reactors, the question of how to safely store waste that will remain hazardous for tens or even hundreds of thousands of years becomes even more pressing.

Get Today's Headlines Newsletter Canadian politics and policy stories that are shaping the day. Weekdays. SIGN UP You may unsubscribe at any time. See our By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers.See our privacy policy

To this end, the NWMO began evaluating possible sites in 2010. The two remaining sites are the Municipality of South Bruce, in southern Ontario near Lake Huron, and the Township of Ignace, in northwestern Ontario near Kenora. But local opponents have emerged in both regions.

“Don’t throw a dart at the board and then force something to happen,” said Masse in a phone interview. Masse (Windsor West, Ont.), the Great Lakes critic for the NDP, has been critical of what he called the “divide-and-conquer” approach the NWMO has taken to build support among the selected rural communities, describing tactics that pit neighbour against neighbour.

“You have them offering supporting programs and services and charitable donations. Influencing the atmosphere. Some people are getting bought out, some people are leasing out properties.”

Masse has visited people in South Bruce who are opposed to the project, and on Jan. 11 posted on Facebook showing support for a demonstration held that day by the local group Protect Our Waterways – No Nuclear Waste. One of the organizers, sheep farmer Michelle Stein, said the project is creating division in the community.

“If it doesn’t go forward,” added Masse, there should be “a more comprehensive, responsible process for dealing with this.”

The Members of Parliament for these ridings, Conservatives Ben Lobb (Huron-Bruce, Ont.) and Eric Melillo (Kenora, Ont.) did not respond to inquiries for this article. A staffer for Conservative MP Alex Ruff (Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, Ont.) referred The Hill Times to the NWMO.

An NWMO spokesperson explained that Canada needs a long-term solution for nuclear materials that places these materials deep underground within rock formations, a method called a deep geological repository. At present, Canada stores used nuclear fuel in licensed facilities at the reactor sites, an approach that is “safe, but temporary,” according to Dakota Kochie, the director of government and external relations for the Nuclear Waste Management Organization. Kochie noted it’s widely recognized that for very long time periods “this method is not appropriate” as the used fuel needs to be contained and isolated.

“There is an existing inventory of about three million used nuclear fuel bundles in Canada that have come from nuclear reactors that have been generating carbon free energy for decades. At the end of the planned lifespan of Canada’s existing nuclear reactors, the number of used fuel bundles could total about 5.5 million, based on projections for the nuclear power plants currently operating. About 90,000 additional used fuel bundles are generated each year,” said Kochie in a written statement.

The NWMO is a non-for-profit organization established in 2002 by Canada’s nuclear electricity producers in accordance with the Nuclear Fuel Waste Act. The founding members of the NWMO are Ontario Power Generation (OPG), New Brunswick Power Corporation, and Hydro-Québec (HQ). These provincial power generators fund the operations of the NWMO, whose purpose is to secure a long-term storage solution for the high-level nuclear waste that these power generators produce, such as spent nuclear fuel rods.

The government’s ongoing policy review of Natural Resource Canada’s radioactive waste management framework, set for release this year, is top-of-mind for the organization. Melissa Pasi and Will Stewart of Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada registered as lobbyists for the Nuclear Waste Management Organization on Jan. 4, 2022, as reported in iPolitics, to discuss how the planned policy review would affect the NWMO. Both declined to comment for this article, referring The Hill Times directly to the NWMO.

In an October 2021 blog post on the Hill+Knowlton website titled “What’s Next for the Energy Sector?” Stewart wrote that the Liberal Party was cautiously embracing nuclear power, while the Conservatives continued to be large supporters of the technology. “We anticipate that public policy questions on energy will slowly move from ‘renewable power’ to ‘emissions-free power,’ a small language distinction with a big difference for Canada and, arguably, the world, as the search for technology to solve climate challenges continues,” wrote Stewart.

More than a year before, in February 2020, the-Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan (St. John’s South-Mount Pearl, N.L.) gave a keynote address to the Canadian Nuclear Association stressing the Liberal government saw nuclear energy as an important part of meeting Canada’s climate change goals.

“We are placing nuclear energy front and centre. Something that had never been done before,” he said at the time. O’Regan, who now is labour minister, went on to tell CBC Radio in September 2020 that “We have not seen a model where we can get to net-zero emissions by 2050 without nuclear.”

It’s not clear whether nuclear energy remains “front and centre” with the Liberal government as part of its plan to reach net-zero emissions. Neither the environment or natural resource minister December mandate letters mention nuclear energy. When asked by The Hill Times if he supports the use of nuclear power as a major part of Canada’s energy mix going forward, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault (Laurier—Sainte-Marie, Que.) repeated past statements on the matter.

“In a climate crisis, we need to look at all non-emitting sources of electricity, including solar, wind, hydropower, and nuclear, which will compete in the market,” he said by email.

Natural Resources Canada is the department with direct oversight of the government’s nuclear responsibilities, and spokesperson Miriam Galipeau said it expects “a preferred, willing-host community” will be chosen in 2023.

“Should this process not prove to be conclusive, it would need to be revisited. It would be premature to speculate what this would lead to beyond reaffirming that the responsible long-term management of used nuclear fuel will remain a priority,” said Galipeau in a written statement.

Opposition from local groups at both proposed sites

Stein said the NWMO owns property to the east of her farm, and has signed deals to buy property to the west of her farm if the project is approved. Stein is also the chairperson of Protect Our Waterways – No Nuclear Waste, the local group calling for the municipality of South Bruce to hold a referendum on the NWMO’s proposal as part of the June 2022 provincial elections in Ontario. She organized a petition that she said has collected 1,258 independently verified signatures, approximately a quarter of the voting population from the last municipal election. The group also held a car rally on Jan. 11 to coincide with a meeting of the South Bruce municipal council.

“One of our buyers has already told us that, should this project come, he will no longer buy our lamb. Because the people he sells to in Toronto would not want to buy meat that was raised beside a nuclear waste repository,” said Stein in a phone interview.

“It is quite sad the division that it has caused within the community,” said Stein. “Even within families, one person and another person have different ideas on whether or not this project should go ahead. It means some people keep quiet because they want to keep the peace. Which is why we want to give them the privacy of a voting booth.”

The proposed site for South Bruce is at Teeswater, Ont.—on the traditional territory of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation. In February 2020, CBC News reported that the First Nation voted 85 per cent against a proposal by Ontario Power Generation to build a storage facility for low- and intermediate-level nuclear waste on-site at the Bruce Nuclear Generating Station near Kincardine, Ont.. The Ontario utility had promised not to move forward with the project without the support of the First Nation, and the project was cancelled.

Kincardine is on the shore of Lake Huron, approximately 40 kilometres from Teeswater. “[The NWMO] went next door, basically,” said Masse. “They went next door and tried to circumvent them, which is really an insult to the supposed relationship and reform with First Nations.”

The Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) told The Hill Times it is “engaging” with NWMO to get information about the proposed project.

“…While we’re some considerable distance away from a SON members vote on the proposed project, NWMO has committed to not moving forward with the proposed project without SON’s consent,” said Kurt Kivell, the communications manager for the SON’s environment office, in a statement.

There has also been opposition from across the U.S. border. Michigan state legislators introduced a bipartisan bill in September 2021 opposing the construction of a storage site for nuclear waste in the Great Lakes basin. Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who opposed the Canadian government in court over the presence of the Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac, opposed the plan in an October 2021 press release.

kphilipupillai@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times