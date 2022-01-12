The problem with the ballot

TORONTO—For decades the NDP, and before it the CCF, claimed that shielding information about election financing allowed corporations to exert undue influence in the making of public policy and awarding of government contracts. The underlying assumption in the law at the time was that elections were fought only by candidates in constituencies, not by political parties. After a federal Committee on Election Expenses which included former CCF leader M.J. Coldwell recommended bringing parties into the law, the 1974 Election Expenses Act established a regime for financing parties and elections and the disclosure of campaign expenses and contributions.