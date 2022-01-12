Six decades later, we are overdue for a study of the public service

Aside from the Lambert Commission in 1979, there has been no recent study on the public service. It is as if the cars, machines, or computers of today were the same models as six decades ago, with a few tweaks.

Mona Fortier, president of the Treasury Board, which serves as the employer of federal bureaucrats, is pictured in Ottawa on Oct. 27, 2021, with her director of labour relations Jade Mallette. A reworking of the public service is long overdue, as is a Royal Commission, but Andrew Caddell writes that he doesn’t hold out much hope the Trudeau PMO will undertake it. But perhaps they are close enough to the public service to shake things up.