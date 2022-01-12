Omicron’s political impact 

If politicians are seen to be losing to COVID, it could have serious political consequences.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos, pictured on Jan. 5, 2022, arriving for a presser at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa. If voters are angry about losing the COVID war, then politicians who have been championing the policy of lockdowns could be in trouble. And right now, there are faint signs that anger is growing, writes Gerry Nicholls.