News

Locked down and locked in: federal inmates face renewed isolation as COVID outbreaks sweep prisons

By Alice Chen      January 12, 2022

Experts say that because of an inability to progress on correctional plans, inmates are being kept for longer than they ought to be, and vulnerable to outbreaks of COVID in the congregate settings.

Correctional Investigator Ivan Zinger says nearly two years into the pandemic, restrictions imposed to try to stem the spread of COVID-19 in federal prisons 'remain exceptionally difficult for people behind bars.' The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Facing an “isolation within isolation,” as federal prisons lockdown in the face of another wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, prisoners are caught in a state of suspension, where progress on correctional plans, and accordingly, the ability to apply for parole and be released, is halted as well, experts say.

These inmates are facing up to 23 and a half hours per day inside a cell, Justin Piché, associate professor of criminology at the University of Ottawa, said, citing firsthand reports of prisoners that he compiles as part of his work on the Journal of Prisoners on Prisons.

When asked, Correctional Services Canada did not respond to these claims, and the office of Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino (Eglinton–Lawrence, Ont.) did not respond to questions from The Hill Times.

Per a government website, all federal correctional facilities are also currently closed to visitors.

“We are seeing a surge in cases in correctional facilities,” Ivan Zinger, the Correctional Investigator of Canada, wrote in an email statement.

“Measures adopted to contain, control and prevent active COVID-19 outbreaks in prisons—suspension of in-person visits, extended periods of lockdown and cellular confinement, interruption of programs, routines and services, restrictions on yard and out-of-cell time, medical isolation periods—remain exceptionally difficult for people behind bars. As I have previously reported, limited access to programs severely compromises a prisoner’s ability to make meaningful and measurable progress on their correctional plan, resulting in longer sentences in depriving conditions of confinement.”

A correctional plan is created prior to conditional releases and details interventions, like participation in programs, required to address risks of reoffending, the CSC details.

Kyle Lawlor, communications adviser for the CSC, said in an email statement that the “CSC continues to fulfill its obligations with respect to the care and custody of inmates to prepare them for safe release into the community.” He noted that inmates are being released if eligible.

According to Lawlor, on average, 600 offenders are released each month. And, he said, since March 1, 2020, the number of inmates in federal custody has decreased by 1,518.

There’s also the issue of PPE access, to which prisoners in the first six months of the pandemic had only one mask per week, Kevin Belanger said of his experience as a white-collar prisoner and inmate committee chairman in Joyceville Institution in Kingston, Ont.

“All staff and inmates are equipped with level 2 medical masks,” Lawlor wrote in response.

The vaccination campaign for inmates in federal correctional facilities began on Jan. 6, 2021. Source: Correctional Service Canada

Most recently, the Cowmansville Institution in Quebec, per a Jan. 7 CSC press release, is experiencing an outbreak, with 11 inmates and 27 staff members testing positive. Recent outbreaks have also been reported at Quebec’s La Macaza Institution, the Kent Institution in Agassiz, B.C., and the Federal Training Centre in Laval, Que.

As of Jan. 9, there have been 2,011 positive inmate cases in federal facilities, 282 of which are still active to date.

Nationally 82.7 per cent of inmates have been fully vaccinated and 34.4 per cent have received boosters, though some outliers like the Collins Bay Maximum Institution in Ontario sit at 45 per cent vaccination coverage.

The Hill Times’ Samantha Wright Allen wrote on Jan. 15, 2021, of the harsh conditions within prisons, including “excessive” lockdowns and resulting isolation.

Former inmate Kevin Belanger says the federal government didn’t know what to do about COVID-19. Photograph courtesy of Kevin Belanger

“The federal government didn’t know what to do,” Belanger said of their initial reaction to COVID-19 spreading in the “closed environment” and aging populations of prisons, which he likened to long-term care facilities.

Even in between waves, he said, at his facility it took a year before programs returned in a revised form. Visits, work, releases, and trips out of the prison were shut down and never had the chance to restart in between waves.

“So if you were doing a lengthy sentence you weren’t going anywhere.”

Still, he acknowledged the reason for the caution.

“We live in a congregate setting,” Belanger said. “Once it gets in there, oh boy, oh boy, oh boy, here we go.”

“We’re two years in and we’re still in reaction phase … we shouldn’t be into reactive anymore, it should be planned, there should be a playbook in place, and there’s still not,” said Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri (Peterborough—Kawartha, Ont.).

“I think they’re doing the very best they can in a tight, communal environment but what that looks like … is contrary to what anyone would want to see, it looked a lot like isolation within isolation,” said Susan Ayles, program manager at the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia.

Speaking to a “lifer” who had been approved for prison absences to qualify for parole, Catherine Latimer, executive director of the John Howard Society of Canada, said “there was a sense of depression that fell over the entire institution … the parole boards won’t consider giving people parole unless they have absences from the prison which they haven’t been eligible for during COVID.”

Inmate COVID Cases as of Jan. 9

Province Total positive inmate cases to date Deaths to date Recovered to date Active to date
Nova Scotia 27 0 13 14
New Brunswick 62 0 59 3
Quebec 451 1 379 71
Ontario 326 0 232 94
Manitoba 378 1 373 4
Saskatchewan 311 2 309 0
Alberta 288 1 232 55
British Columbia 168 1 126 41

—Source: Correctional Service of Canada

In particular, this individual had a dying mother, who he was desperate to go and see, with the two-year pause adding anxiety to the fire, she said.

In response to these ongoing issues from past outbreaks, Independent Senator Donna Dasko (Ontario) said there could be more inmate releases and a move to “decarceration,” and release of prisoners, which was done provincially and federally at the start of the pandemic for thousands for those deemed not to be a danger to society.

“Clearly that’s a viable policy option,” she said. “If it went really badly we would’ve heard about it, it would seem to be an option to deal with the current situation.”

Senator Donna Dasko questioned why the ‘viable’ option of releasing more federal inmates amid COVID outbreaks wasn’t being used already in this fourth wave of the pandemic, while NDP MP Alistair MacGregor says it’s a move to be kept in the government’s ‘back pocket.’ Photographs courtesy of Donna Dasko and Alana Cahill

Especially given the negative effects of isolation, this option is especially appealing as an alternative, Dasko said.

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP) is also calling for inmates to be released, saying in a Jan. 11 press release that it has sent a letter to Mendicino. “Any inmates that are on remand, low-risk, or close to completing their sentences must be released to ensure their safety and reduce overcrowding,” CAP National Vice-Chief Kim Beaudin said in the press release.

NDP MP Alistair MacGregor (Cowichan—Malahat—Langford, B.C.), his party’s public safety critic, noted that his predecessor, Jack Harris, was calling for this type of structured release early in the pandemic, with The Hill Times reporting in March 2020 that the then-critic was calling it a “life and death matter,” and that he wasn’t going to close the door on this option.

“I don’t think it’s something that should be employed just yet. It’s definitely something that should be in their back pocket if the situation gets dramatically worse,” MacGregor said. He specifically pointed to the high vaccination rates as a reason to change approach, though he did not specify what this might look like.

“It would be good if the parole board was showing a bit of flexibility here and considering something other than these absences,” Latimer said.

Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., has less than half of its maximum-security inmates fully vaccinated, though vaccination rates are higher for the medium- and minimum-security populations. Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps

“Since the start of the pandemic, the federal government’s approach to COVID has been insufficient,” Piché said. “They really need to be investing more than they already have to the Parole Board of Canada to process applications so they [prevent exposure to COVID] and torturous conditions of confinement when outbreaks occur.”

The big concern for Latimer is the failure to learn from past experience. For instance, she said lockdowns are not necessary for prisons near low-case-count communities like in Nova Scotia during the early waves of the pandemic. There also needs to be a “game plan” for how to have adequate medication, so outbreaks can be responded to better than for prisoners in the early days who told her they were “really really sick and locked in their cells.”

It’s also critical to think about the mental health erosion that occurs as a consequence of continued isolation, Latimer said.

Maybe in the initial “circuit break” where this seemed like a short-term problem, isolation made sense, but once it was apparent that this was going to be a “long haul” they should’ve figured out ways to provide social contact, she said.

This social contact, Belanger said, could come from technology like “the rest of the world.” Be like the rest of the world, he said, and use Zoom meetings and audio/visual set-ups that people outside of prison are using.

“The ultimate solution would be not to use jails as a holding pen,” Ayles said. “To not keep people like animals in cages … but until that complete systemic shift happens, then I guess this is what we can do.”

achen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

