A new strategic vision for the border must be part of a broader policy discussion around an updated, modernized national security plan and it must not be monopolized by the experience of COVID-19.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, who is responsible for the Canada Border Services Agency, is pictured in Ottawa on Nov. 30, 2021. While novel technologies will prove difficult targets for border controls, the use of emerging technologies as a tool of border management also presents its own host of troubling ‘opportunities,’ write Neil Desai and Cathy Munroe.