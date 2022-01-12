China’s growing coalition of revisionist allies

MONTREAL—Like all emerging revisionist powers seeking to overturn the international system, Communist China is gathering a coalition of like-minded, dissatisfied states. Besides the political influence this affords China in international fora like the United Nations, and favoured resource extraction and market access benefits, China may also eventually hope that this coalition will aid it in the event of a conflict with the world’s democracies. Some of these states are fellow-travelling Asian communist regimes, which have fought alongside China in previous wars, others are expected to be wartime fossil fuel providers, and others provide critical regional distractions. The nuclear arsenal of China’s coalition, consisting also of Russia and Pakistan, currently outnumbers the arsenals of all other nuclear-armed states.