Plus, hand-sculpted Trudeau bobbleheads are up for sale, new faces join the National Post, and colleagues remember the late former Liberal cabinet minister Bob Speller.

Conservative Thanh Hai Ngo, second from left, retired from the Senate on Jan. 3 after a decade in the Red Chamber. He's pictured in October 2019 with his wife, Hong Nga Nguyen, left, at an event to mark the relationship between Canada and Taiwan, along with Representative Winston Wen-yi Chen and his wife Sylvia Pan.