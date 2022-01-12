After ‘ups and downs,’ departing Taiwanese diplomat says relationship is on the ascent

Outgoing Taiwanese diplomat Simon Sung praises the work of Parliamentarians in advancing Canada-Taiwan ties.
After seven years in Ottawa, Simon Sung, the executive director of the public affairs division in Taiwan’s economic and cultural office in Ottawa, is headed back to Taipei this month. Photograph courtesy of Simon Sung
After two prime ministers, three elections, and seven foreign affairs ministers, a mainstay at Taiwan’s economic and cultural office in Ottawa is heading home.
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
'If the Canadian public is generally on side [with feminism] then that makes it easier for policies to come forward and to be brought into place that will continue to move the agenda forward,' says Sen. Donna Dasko.
With another year of holiday plans upended by rising case numbers, to a serious crunch felt by health care workers fatigued by the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to cast its ugly shadow over Canadians' lives.
Canada's record $327.7-billion deficit is expected to 'rapidly shrink' in the coming years, economists say, as the federal government transitions to cheaper and more targeted support measures for Canadians.