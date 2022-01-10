Ukrainians, Georgians and Moldovans deserve peace and prosperity too: Ukrainian Canadian Congress

Re: “Russia’s proposals should be seen as an opportunity, failure is not an option,” (The Hill Times online, Dec. 30). It was disturbing to see Kremlin talking points being reprinted as op-ed analysis in The Hill Times. David Crane neglects to mention that in the last three decades Russia has invaded three countries and led a vicious bombing campaign against Syrian civilians on behalf of its client, Bashar al-Assad. Mr. Crane would do well to remember that NATO has been a guarantor of stability against an imperialist Russia, that the former Eastern bloc countries that joined NATO now enjoy peace and prosperity.