Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
this-just-in-charlie-angus-cobalt-book-to-hit-shelves-on-feb-1Ano
Feature

This just in: Charlie Angus’ Cobalt book to hit shelves on Feb. 1

By Alice Chen       January 10, 2022
Cobalt, by Charlie Angus (Feb. 1); I Am Because We Are, by Chidiogo Akunyili-Parr (Jan. 4); Nothing Could be Further From the Truth, by Christopher Evans (Feb. 1); and The Swells, by Will Aitken (Jan. 4). This set of books covers a variety of topics from the absurdities of modern life and economic privilege to questions of feminist international politics, and the rise of a mining superpower in Canada, the last of which is written with Charlie Angus' political acumen. Photographs courtesy of House of Anansi Press

Here are four books to look out for this month and next, all published by the House of Anansi Press.

To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.

Only $7.67 / week for one year.

Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.

Cancel anytime.

Already a Subscriber?

More in News

MPs say Canadians feeling ‘exasperation,’ ‘frustration’ with pandemic, and Graves says national outlook ‘unsurprisingly quite dark’

News|By Mike Lapointe
With another year of holiday plans upended by rising case numbers, to a serious crunch felt by health care workers fatigued by the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to cast its ugly shadow over Canadians' lives.

Massive federal deficit shows signs of shrinking, but economists urge policy review to avoid austerity measures

News|By Matthew Horwood
Canada's record $327.7-billion deficit is expected to 'rapidly shrink' in the coming years, economists say, as the federal government transitions to cheaper and more targeted support measures for Canadians.

Dan Arnold exits the PMO, new role of Indigenous outreach adviser added

Feature|By Laura Ryckewaert
After roughly six years as director of research and advertising in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dan Arnold has exited, prompting Alex Kohut’s promotion to senior manager.

Conservatives demand Liberals make NSICOP a parliamentary committee, release Winnipeg lab docs 

News|By Christopher Guly
The prime minister has the power to censor reports from the NSICOP for a variety of reasons, and in theory controls who sits on the committee.

Tourism and Associate Finance Minister Boissonnault names Lockington as chief of staff

Feature|By Laura Ryckewaert
Nadia Kadri has been put in charge of the minister’s policy unit, while Brendon Legault has been made director of parliamentary affairs.

Long-term lobbying goals will gain little traction amid Omicron wave, say lobbyists

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
A short-term strategy somehow related to rising COVID cases will likely be the best advocacy approach for the next month or two, according to lobbyists.

Canadians undecided on Trudeau as a ‘leader or laggard’ on Omicron response after 12-day break, say strategists

News|By Matthew Horwood
Experts say Trudeau's decision to stay quiet over the holidays as Omicron surged won't be viewed negatively by Canadians, and more frequent press briefings won't help his popularity.

PM asks Mendicino, LeBlanc in mandate letters to ‘bolster security of ministers and Parliamentarians,’ House says MPs’ security is multi-jurisdictional

News|By Christopher Guly
The shared responsibility is not something new. Dominic LeBlanc had the mandate last year when he worked with then-public safety minister Bill Blair on parliamentarian security.

Order of Canada recipients in 2022 say they ‘desire a better country,’ but former Senator Dyck says her time in Parliament was not easy

News|By Christopher Guly
Lillian Dyck was awarded the Order of Canada for her 'contributions to human rights and social justice, and for her powerful advocacy of First Nations and racial minorities in Canada.'
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2022 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service