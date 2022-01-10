The Trump faithful continue to support the Big Lie, heart and soul

HALIFAX—U.S. President Joe Biden has finally delivered his Hail Mary speech.

He is getting a lot of praise is some quarters, namely on CNN and in a few of the big U.S. papers. Understandably. Though he wasn’t exactly Barack Obama, by Biden standards, it was a pretty good speech.

That's because he usually sounds like someone who has just been roused from a nap, and is trying to figure out where he is. Never mind. Progressives have been waiting to hear Biden talk like this for a long time. With mid-term meltdown closing in on the Democrats, Biden finally took the gloves off. The president laid the blame for the Jan. 6 coup attempt squarely on Donald Trump.

Biden never mentioned Trump by name in this speech on the first anniversary of the insurrection, but peppered his message with references to the “former president.”

He accused his predecessor of sitting on his ass watching television while some of his henchmen were visiting death and destruction on the Capitol.

He said that his predecessor cared more about his bruised ego after losing the election, than he did about the country.

He claimed that his predecessor was a five-alarm liar. A thousand fact-checkers across the United States heaved a sigh of relief. It wasn’t exactly news, but nice that Biden was finally able to pull no punches.

Biden also described the Big Lie, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, as a dagger to the throat of American democracy. He as much as said that the mob that almost stopped the peaceful transfer of power from Republicans to Democrats was not comprised of “patriots,” but the assassins of democracy. Somehow the lie has persisted, and now it was a battle to save the “soul” of America, or so Biden said.

All heady stuff in the ears of a party headed for the expected loss of the House of Representatives and maybe even the Senate in November. The problem? Biden’s denunciation of Trump won’t work. Worse, it hands the one-term, twice-impeached former president a deadly weapon to inflame his aggrieved base. At the same time, it undermines the work of the Congressional committee investigating the insurrection at the Capitol.

Ask yourself how the King of Whoppers always defends himself when attacked for his sleazy business practices or corrupt actions in public life; from profiting from the presidency, to being missing in action during the pandemic. He always makes the same charge against his critics; everything is a political witch-hunt.

It works wonders with the base. They believe, honestly or otherwise, that the Democrats are out to get Trump. That’s part of the reason why 70 per cent of Republicans still believe that “the Donald” won in 2020.

While the Democrats fight with each other, Trump’s base has a crystal clear task; restore the royal house of Trump at all costs. As one wag described today’s GOP, it has become the party of “rule or ruin.”

Now that Biden has publicly and forcefully blamed his predecessor for the debacle at the Capitol, the former “defeated” president has a made-to-order response.

All he has to do is point out that the Congressional committee hasn’t even finished its investigation, yet the current president has concluded Trump is to blame for the insurrection. Biden has issued the verdict before the jury has finished its deliberations. What clearer proof of a witch-hunt could this Republican demagogue wish for?

Biden’s speech will have unintended consequences. Trump can now claim that the work of the Congressional committee is meaningless, because their findings are now a foregone conclusion, based on Biden’s speech. Ditto for the Justice Department, when it comes to possible criminal charges reaching into the White House arising out of the insurrection.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has been as upstaged by the president.

Garland, a former Supreme Court nominee under president Obama, recently declared that the Justice Department will follow the facts wherever they lead. Sounds like Robert Mueller, right? The AG specifically said that anyone who participated in the insurrection would face consequences—no matter what office they might have held at the time.

But he cautioned that it takes time, and a rigorous process to establish the facts, and the investigation is still very much a work in progress. Shortly after Garland said that, Biden blew out all the due process stuff, and replaced it with a political judgment.

Perhaps it’s because the president realized that the sand is running out of the political hour-glass for the Democrats. If due process goes beyond the November mid-terms and the Republicans take back the House and the Senate, it won’t matter a tinker’s damn about the findings of the Jan. 6 committee; or possible criminal referrals to the Justice Department regarding those in high office. The committee will be toast, and Merrick Garland will be writing his memoirs.

America is in a bloody-minded mood and the numbers show it. In the most recent CNN poll, just 21 per cent of Americans said they think their country is going in the right direction. If there had been polling before the storming of the Bastille, the numbers wouldn’t have been much worse.

More frightening than that, more than 60 per cent of Americans of both parties think that the loser in the 2024 presidential election will resort to violence. The other astonishing finding? Forty per cent of Americans think that the use of force against the government is justified.

So far, Biden has been a weak president, unable to stop two of his own members from blocking his “transformative” agenda.

A year after an egregious assault on the Capitol, no one in authority has been held to account.

And while the Democrats have been dithering and divided, the Trump forces have been hard at work. They have gerrymandered electoral districts, and at the state level and passed legislation to suppress the vote. Although Biden has promised to fight for democracy, there is no chance he can get voter rights legislation through the Senate.

The Trump faithful continue to support the Big Lie, heart and soul. One of their candidates running for the U.S. Senate, Ron Hanks, appears in an ad in which he blows away a mock-up of a Dominion Voting Machine with an assault rifle.

As the great poet W.B. Yeats predicted a hundred years ago, the time would come when the best would lack all conviction, and the worst would be full passionate intensity.

And what would happen then? To paraphrase Yeats, things would fall apart, the centre would not hold, and mere anarchy would be loosed upon the world; the blood-dimmed tide would be loosed.

Not a bad description of the second coming of Trump.