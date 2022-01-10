MPs say Canadians feeling ‘exasperation,’ ‘frustration’ with pandemic, and Graves says national outlook ‘unsurprisingly quite dark’

The COVID-19 pandemic that has come to define the day-to-day lives of Canadians for nearly two years now continues to stubbornly stick around with the emergence of the Omicron variant, with MPs saying their constituents are frustrated, exasperated, and confused with the public health crisis that seemingly has no end in sight.

And Frank Graves, pollster and president of EKOS Research, told The Hill Times that the overall national outlook is “unsurprisingly quite dark,” with Canadians feeling high levels of stress, anxiety, and depression.

When his team began polling on the issue in March 2020, at the outset of the pandemic, the majority of Canadians thought it would be over in six months.

“Here we are entering a third year, and now that same majority think it’s going to be two years or more, and almost 20 per cent now believe that it will never be over,” said Graves.

Get Today's Headlines Newsletter Canadian politics and policy stories that are shaping the day. Weekdays. SIGN UP You may unsubscribe at any time. See our By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers.See our privacy policy

For those who have not been vaccinated at this point, there’s “literally zero trust in governments,” added Graves.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced last week that schools would be closed until Jan. 17, along with restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses who will be closed to indoor services until Jan. 26.

In Canada’s second most populous province, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that as of Dec. 26, indoor gatherings would be limited to six people in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant and prepare for increases in hospitalizations.

Just over 3,200 new cases were confirmed in B.C. on Jan. 6, with over 4,800 new cases confirmed the same day in Alberta. Prince Edward Island Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced changes to isolation rules on Thursday as cases spiked in the province, with New Brunswick reporting it’s provincial death toll from the pandemic at 169 on Jan. 6.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with Le Parisien on Jan. 4, said that although he is “not about pissing off the French people,” for the non-vaccinated, “I really want to piss them off. And will continue to do this, to the end. This is a strategy.”

In response to a reporter’s question about Macron’s comments, the prime minister said on Jan. 5 that the “vast majority” of Canadians have stepped up in terms of vaccinations and that Canada is among the top countries in the world in terms of citizens “stepping forward to do the right thing.”

“So it’s not just about governments and health workers frustrated. There are Canadians who still continue to choose to not get vaccinated,” said Trudeau. “When people are seeing cancer treatments and elective surgeries put off because beds are filled with people who chose not to get vaccinated, you’re frustrated. When people see that we’re in lockdowns or serious public health restrictions right now because the risk posed to all of us by unvaccinated people, people get angry.”

“And we have put forward many, many different measures to encourage, to reassure, to incentivize, to educate, to cajole, to remind people that it’s never too late to do the right thing,” said the prime minister. “It’s never too late to go and get your first dose of vaccine.”

Graves said that although what the prime minister said in his first press conference of 2022 “pales in comparison” to Macron’s recent statements, Trudeau’s statements were also “very much reflective of the public mood.”

Graves also said he believes “there’s no evidence that he’s taking on water or that this is causing problems.”

“Which is kind of impressive, when you look at the darkness of the public mood,” said Graves. “Normally the guy at the top pays a price when things aren’t going the way people hope.”

According to recent polling from EKOS, 56 per cent of respondents said they believe “the worst is behind us,” with 60 per cent responding that an accelerated roll-out of COVID-19 booster vaccines would make people more hopeful regarding the pandemic.

Some 66 per cent of respondents said they were losing patience with those who refuse to receive COVID-19 vaccines for non-medical reasons, compared with 23 per cent who disagree and nine per cent who neither agreed or disagreed.

The link to economic despair, political outlook, and outlook on the pandemic “are all tightly interwoven,” said Graves.

“The incidence of those who have not vaccinated, over half believe that the economy is either in a depression or a severe recession, obviously neither of which are true,” said Graves. “But you get into this almost nihilistic [mentality], like what’s the point, but it’s a very distinct group.”

If a federal election was held tomorrow, a question posed to Canadians from between Dec. 15 – 21 by EKOS, 32 per cent would vote for the Liberals, 25 per cent for the Conservatives, 23 per cent for the NDP, 10 per cent for the People’s Party of Canada, 4 per cent for the Green Party, four per cent for the Bloc Québécois and two per cent for others.

‘My view is that COVID isn’t going away,’ says Conservative MP Lantsman

Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman (Thornhill, Ont.) said there’s a high level of frustration with both travel restrictions as well as the fact that kids in Ontario are not in school.

“People don’t really care which level of government is responsible for what,” said Lanstman, who said her office, although physically closed, has been taking calls and answering emails throughout.

The Conservative MP said that putting the lockdown in place in Ontario “is a tough decision,” she has “never agreed that lockdowns and sweeping shutdowns are going to fix this.”

“My view is that COVID isn’t going away and that we’ve got to have the tools to live with this and move on,” said Lantsman.

Lantsman also noted that building health care capacity “seems to be the underlying issue here that we lose sight of every time we’re on the eve of a lockdown.”

“I think there is no conversation about building health care capacity,” said Lantsman.

Liberal MP John McKay (Scarborough-Guildwood, Ont.) said that the Omicron variant has been coming down “like a train” for the last three or four weeks.

“People are reaching their level of exasperation and frustration with the non-sensical arguments put forward by the anti-vaxxers,” said McKay. “You want to make yourselves sick, fine. But in the process of making yourselves sick, you’re exposing the rest of us to a risk that we shouldn’t have to be exposed to.”

There is a building up of “irritation, frustration, and anger over that” on the political class to be much more harsh with people who have refused vaccinations, said McKay.

When asked what he was hearing from his constituents, Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi said there’s “a sense of exasperation” and that there is “clearly a fatigue out there” as people are just looking for their lives to resume back to some sort of normalcy.

“So I think there is that element of both exasperation but also recognizing the reality that we live in to try to our part to make the pandemic go away,” said Naqvi.

The federal government needs to continue to demonstrate leadership when it comes to procuring vaccines for every Canadian, said the Liberal MP, who added that the government needs to show continued support for individuals, the not-for-profit sector and businesses.

“I think the results are quite clear in terms of where Canada is around the world with vaccination rates as it relates to this pandemic,” said Naqvi.

The federal government also has to continue to operate according “to what the science tells us,” said the MP, who will continue to rely on experts, epidemiologists and public health experts “who will tell us how best to battle and put an end to the pandemic.”

“This is not a Canada-only issue, this is a global issue,” said Naqvi. “From my perspective and the perspective of my colleagues, we just want to continue to make sure that the federal government is listening to experts and doing everything within it’s power and capacity.”

NDP MP Don Davies (Vancouver Kingsway, B.C.), his party’s health critic, said he’s heard about some “fatigue, some frustration, and some confusion” from his constituents.

“And some resignation,” said Mr. Davies. “The pandemic seems to be a story written in chapters, and as we’re in our fifth wave, I think one of the key things I’m picking up from people is there seems to be some hope.”

But with the arrival of the Omicron variant, what Canadians were told and what we here hoping would be the measures for our return to “normalcy” are not working that way,” said the NDP MP, despite very high rates of vaccination within the country.

Davies also noted that he believes the federal government should be “proactive” rather than being “consistently reactive” since the beginning of the pandemic, and that they refuse to utilize the full range of federal powers “that is unfathomable in a global pandemic.”

“I think that is at least a contributor to Canada’s weak position,” said Davies. “We are in the fifth wave, there is another variant on the horizon, and Canada compares poorly to many other countries in terms of infection and hospitalization rates.”

“There is no question that the Trudeau government has taken an extraordinarily narrow view of the federal government’s role—they only act if asked—they refuse to invoke the Emergencies Act,” said Davies.

More specifically, the federal government could take a more involved role in delivering boosters and rapid tests, could use the Canadian Armed Forces, and should be leading a national strategy to address health-care worker burnout and shortages, according to Davies.

“I think we need to empower the Public Health Agency of Canada to coordinate national responses instead of abdicating responsibility to the provinces, that has repeatedly led to fractured, inconsistent COVID policies and virus outbreaks,” said Davies.

‘Everyone needs to be all hands on deck’

Even before the pandemic, our provinces and territories function at high admission rates within the health care system, according to Dr. Samantha Buttemer, resident physician in Queen’s University’s Public Health and Preventive Medicine program.

“At a baseline, we have no surge capacity for situations like this where we need more health care staff essentially to manage the in-patients,” said Buttemer.

The other challenge with staffing is that so many people are off sick, she added, and that it’s hard to see how the federal government can do much about the problem at this point.

“They could help facilitate the movement of workers between provinces, but even then, all of the provinces kind of need everyone to be all hands on deck,” said Buttemer. “I don’t see a lot for them to be able to offer other than continued messaging around getting the third dose [and] reducing contacts where you can.”

Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions (CFNU) for nearly two decades, told The Hill Times that nursing vacancies across the country keep increasing daily.

“If the current practice continues, we’re not only endangering the health workforce because we’re burning them out or showing them no respect and only see hope if they leave the profession, we’re also endangering patients,” said Silas.

The CFNU issued a statement on Jan. 6 urging governments to address barriers for health care workers to obtain proper personal protective equipment (PPE), receiving booster shots and being guaranteed sick leave when they test positive.

The group also flagged the “longstanding nursing shortage—a product of decades of government neglect—[that] has repeatedly left our health care system teetering on the edge of collapse.”

mlapointe@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

As of Jan. 7, across Canada:

43,148 new cases

376,670 active cases

2,437,822 total cases

60 deaths

30,584 total deaths

53,673,328 total tests performed

4 per cent daily percent positive (last seven days)

Figures courtesy of the federal government