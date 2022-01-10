Families Minister Gould hangs on to chief of staff Tsaï-Klassen

Russell Milon has followed Gould to her new office, continuing as director of parliamentary affairs, and James Cudmore has joined the minister’s team as communications director.
Families, Children, and Social Development Minister Karina Gould, pictured on Dec. 13, 2021, has so far brought a handful of staff from her old office to her new one, including chief of staff Frédérique Tsaï-Klassen. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Families, Children, and Social Development Minister Karina Gould has locked in Frédérique Tsaï-Klassen to continue as chief of staff in her new portfolio.
Canada's record $327.7-billion deficit is expected to 'rapidly shrink' in the coming years, economists say, as the federal government transitions to cheaper and more targeted support measures for Canadians.