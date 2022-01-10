Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Hill Life & People

Families Minister Gould hangs on to chief of staff Tsaï-Klassen

By Laura Ryckewaert      January 10, 2022

Russell Milon has followed Gould to her new office, continuing as director of parliamentary affairs, and James Cudmore has joined the minister’s team as communications director.

Families, Children, and Social Development Minister Karina Gould, pictured on Dec. 13, 2021, has so far brought a handful of staff from her old office to her new one, including chief of staff Frédérique Tsaï-Klassen. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Families, Children, and Social Development Minister Karina Gould has locked in Frédérique Tsaï-Klassen to continue as chief of staff in her new portfolio.

Families Minister Gould hangs on to chief of staff Tsaï-Klassen

