Families Minister Gould hangs on to chief of staff Tsaï-Klassen

Russell Milon has followed Gould to her new office, continuing as director of parliamentary affairs, and James Cudmore has joined the minister’s team as communications director.

Families, Children, and Social Development Minister Karina Gould, pictured on Dec. 13, 2021, has so far brought a handful of staff from her old office to her new one, including chief of staff Frédérique Tsaï-Klassen.