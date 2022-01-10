Debate about secularism may seem unique to Quebec’s Bill 21, but has been ongoing for generations: letter writer

The debate about secularism may seem unique to Quebec’s Bill 21, but has been ongoing for generations. France was controlled by the Catholic Church until it won hard-fought freedom via the policy of laïcité, or secularism, which is now part of Article 1 of the French Constitution.



While France ceded any claims it had to the mainland of what is currently called “North America” to the British at the end of the Seven Years’ War, many French settlers remained and retained ties with France and French world views.