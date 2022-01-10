Conservatives demand Liberals make NSICOP a parliamentary committee, release Winnipeg lab docs 

The circumstances surrounding the year-ago dismissal of Chinese scientists Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, from the Public Health Agency of Canada’s (PHAC’s) National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg, and the transfer in 2019 of Ebola and Henipah viruses from the lab to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), could remain cloaked in secrecy—and the official opposition Conservatives blame the Liberal government for continuing to stonewall the disclosure of PHAC documents that could shed light on what the scientists did and why they were fired.