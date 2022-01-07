Massive federal deficit shows signs of shrinking, but economists urge policy review to avoid austerity measures

Despite the federal government posting a “historic” deficit during the pandemic, economists and Canada’s first parliamentary budget officer forsee it rapidly shrinking in the coming years as the country exits the pandemic and pulls back on its broad-based supports for Canadians.

“If you look at the medium-term plan, we’re getting deficits back down to a loss of one percentage point of GDP. So there’s definitely a normalization taking place with these budgetary deficit tracks over the next two to three years, if we get back to normal,” said Kevin Page, Canada’s first parliamentary budget officer, who added that the federal government should begin thinking about policy reviews on spending.

Like most developed countries, Canada’s federal deficit rose dramatically due to the government taking on debt to fund support programs for businesses and individuals impacted by the pandemic. According to the Public Accounts of Canada 2021, the federal government’s deficit rose from $39.4-billion in the previous fiscal year to $327.7-billion for the fiscal year that ended March 2021—an increase of 731 per cent.

Get Today's Headlines Newsletter Canadian politics and policy stories that are shaping the day. Weekdays. SIGN UP You may unsubscribe at any time. See our By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers.See our privacy policy

According to Statistics Canada, Canada’s deficit for 2020 was 14.8 per cent of the country’s GDP, which Trevor Tombe, an economics professor at the University of Calgary, said was “the largest level of deficit that we’ve seen outside of the four fiscal years and World War Two, and roughly double the prior peacetime record.”

But also unprecedented, according to Tombe, will be the quick decrease in the deficit, which he forecasts will “rapidly shrink” down to just two per cent of Canada’s GDP by 2023. He said the federal government’s debt will fall due in part to its transition from broad-based and costly programs like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, to cheaper and more targeted support measures.

The fall economic and fiscal update, presented by Finance Minister Chyrstia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.) on Dec. 14, forecasted that the deficit in 2021-22 would fall to $144.5-billion, down from $154.7-billion estimated in the spring budget. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the deficit is projected to plummet even further to $58.4-billion.

“That [deficit] is something that’s much more within the realm of normal fiscal policy, where we can then talk about pros and cons at the margin,” Tombe said.

Tombe said the fact that the fiscal update’s federal deficit was $10.2-billion lower than estimated in early 2021 can be attributed to the rapid rollout of vaccines, which lead to the reopening of the economy and the subsequent recovery of the labour market.

People are ‘in shock’ about Canada’s current deficit

There are two perspectives on Canada’s deficit, according to Page. One is that there is no post-Second World War reference point for this level of deficit, except for the early ’80s when the country had deficits as high as eight per cent of its GDP. “So people are just in shock mode and they’re concerned about how it will get financed,” he said.

But another way to look at the deficit, according to Page, is that it’s estimated to shrink almost as fast as it grew, dropping by more than half between 2022 and 2023 both in normal terms and as a percentage of GDP. “It’s a really significant pulling away of the financial supports that were there during the COVID environment. There’s definitely a passing of the baton away from the government, which basically provided a backstop to the economy, to households and corporations. They are saying, ‘we made sure that your balance sheets are strong, now you act responsibly.'”

Page predicted that as historians look back on the beginning stages of the pandemic, they will determine that countries like Canada “got it right and reduced a lot of economic scarring” when it came to deficit spending. “They released money very quickly, both for households and for businesses, in addition to real liquidity supports. They didn’t waste any time and that was really important in an environment of historic uncertainty.”

However, Page acknowledged that this approach was not perfect. He said there are questions about whether the stimulus resulted in too much of an increase and corporate and household spending numbers, or caused some of the inflationary pressures. There is also the moral hazard issue about whether some pandemic-related government spending went towards people who didn’t need it. “Even as we go on to this COVID wave now, we need to find a way how to be more efficient and effective with the spectrum with the lockdowns and the kind of programs that we need. But we’ve learned a lot,” he said.

Page, who previously said it would be unwise for the federal government to consider shrinking the deficit through austerity measures before the economy had fully recovered, said he believes we are still a few years away from considering a “fiscal reckoning.” But he said now is the time for the federal government to work with other parties to begin launching policy reviews.

“It’s a question of what mandated policy rules do we want for agencies like public health, or even some of our social safety nets. These are not austerity reviews, but they’re policy reviews to make sure that we have the right legislative mandates for departments,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine that we would start really talking about austerity until maybe budget 2023, which would be really tightening up spending around certain areas to create a fiscal advantage for the next global shock.”

Higher interest rates expected, but impact on deficit are up for debate

David Gray, an economics professor at the University of Ottawa, said he is concerned with Canada’s deficit and the federal government’s spending. “We simply do not have a slush fund under Parliament Hill of trillions of dollars, so I’m concerned about spending in 2023 and 2024,” he said. “Some of the government spending was well-developed and well-targeted, but other parts were less so. And that money just simply isn’t free.”

Like former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, who grew the country’s federal deficit to more than $32-billion by the time he left office in 1984, Gray said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), seems to think there is “no such thing as scarcity and that there will always be high living standards for Canadians that we can take for granted.” Gray said is concerned that when interest rates are eventually raised, Canada will lose its sound fiscal reputation and its credit rating will go down. “The borrowing costs will go up, taxes will go up, and it just won’t be good for the business and investment climate.”

To remedy its deficit, Gray said the federal government will need to further cut taxes on investment, and raise consumption taxes on Canadians, which “do the least amount of economic damage,” and keep an eye on the “fiscal guardrails and fiscal anchors.”

Anthony Heyes, professor and chair in environmental economics at the University of Ottawa, has a different view on Canada’s deficit. He said there is a “bit of a disjuncture” between how the general public versus economists tend to think about debt. Heyes said the macro-economic level of the entire economy—which is what Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, Ont.) is “more or less talking about every day”—isn’t as important of a metric since Canada is never going to pay off its national debts.

“This isn’t like a mortgage or car loan where at some point Canadians of the future are going to have to pay it off. This is much more like a line of credit without an expiry date.”

Heyes said the country should be more concerned with the cost of servicing that debt, which will be around $20- to 25-billion in 2022. “That seems like a big number, but actually is between one and one and a half per cent of our national income or income as a country,” he said.

Heyes acknowledged that while interest rates may go up and the environment for borrowing to service debt may become more hostile in the coming years, that is not projected to go up by more than a few percentage points. “As an economist, most of the people I talk to are actually pretty relaxed about this kind of macroeconomic question.”

As for Canada’s federal net debt-to-GDP ratio, which sits at 42.7 per cent, Heyes said this is in line with other developed countries like France, U.K. and Belgium, while in Japan that number is a whopping 169.2 per cent. “So there does come a point where we would have to worry about it, but I think we are far from a point.”

The Hill Times