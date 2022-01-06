Tourism and Associate Finance Minister Boissonnault names Lockington as chief of staff

Nadia Kadri has been put in charge of the minister’s policy unit, while Brendon Legault has been made director of parliamentary affairs.
Tourism and Associate Finance Minister Randy Boissonnault is pictured addressing media in the foyer outside the House of Commons Chamber in the West Block building on Dec. 1, 2021, after the House unanimously agreed to pass Bill C-3, which bans so-called conversion therapy. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Elliott Lockington has reached the top ranks of Parliament Hill’s staff pecking order, having been made chief of staff to new Tourism and Associate Finance Minister Randy Boissonnault.
