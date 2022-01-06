Enfranchising youth the Canadian thing to do

Why do I want to lower the voting age? Because I value being Canadian. To me, that means upholding the values of freedom in all its forms. Working to lower the voting age and give more people a voice is how I am trying to do just that. I started fighting to lower the voting age more than two years ago because I wanted to become more politically engaged and learn how to use my voice. Today I want to lower the voting age because the voice of youth is still unfairly and unconstitutionally restricted.