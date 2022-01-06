CERB cuts devastating Canada’s creative sector

Artists who are out on the streets once again because of COVID lockdowns are lobbying furiously for a return to a full Canadian Emergency Response Benefit for their sector.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, pictured Nov. 8, 2021, has been working feverishly to find a solution to the dilemma, and artists who are out on the streets once again because of COVID lockdowns are lobbying furiously for a return to a full Canadian Emergency Response Benefit for their sector.