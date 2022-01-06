Canada has no option but pivot away from current Surface Combatants path

I could not agree more with the title of Richard Shimooka’s latest publication, No other option, published by the Macdonald Laurier Institute in December. However, while Shimooka contends Canada has no option but to continue along its current path to acquire 15 Canadian Surface Combatants (CSC) for the Canada’s Navy, I have the exact opposite view. Namely, Canada has no option but to immediately pivot away from its current path and embark on a course that will provide the Navy with the number of frigates with the requisite capabilities to fulfill its mandate and missions.