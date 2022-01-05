Photo of the Day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds at a media availability at the Sir John A. MacDonald Building in Ottawa on Jan. 5, 2022, to update Canadians on the government’s response to the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his first coronavirus briefing of 2022, Trudeau, joined by health officials and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, promised the provinces and territories would get 140 million additional rapid tests by the end of the month to address the rising COVID-19 case counts amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.