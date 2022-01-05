Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
News

Canadians undecided on Trudeau as a ‘leader or laggard’ on Omicron response after 12-day break, say strategists

By Matthew Horwood      January 5, 2022

Experts say Trudeau's decision to stay quiet over the holidays as Omicron surged won't be viewed negatively by Canadians, and more frequent press briefings won't help his popularity.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds at a media availability at the Sir John A. MacDonald Building on Jan. 5 to update Canadians on the government’s response to latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
After a 12-day break from public appearances, the prime minister was back in the spotlight Wednesday attempting to deliver a message of hope in the face of surging COVID-19 cases, but politicos say his government’s actions in the coming weeks will be more important than political messaging.

“He tried to reassure Canadians, but he said a lot of things he has previously, “said Karl Bélanger, president of the Douglas-Coldwell Foundation and former NDP national director. “At the end of the day, with the problems that we’re facing right now, there’s a sense that there’s not much we can do other than talk about it.”

On Jan. 5, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) addressed the nation in his first press conference of 2022. With the Omicron variant fuelling rising case counts across the country, Trudeau said “this isn’t how anyone wanted to start 2022,” noting Canadians are frustrated and tired as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its two-year anniversary.

Elliot Hughes, a former Liberal staffer and senior adviser at Summa Strategies, called the press conference an “emotional and timely pep talk,” but said Trudeau’s actions would be more important in determining whether Canadians believe the government truly has their backs. Hughes said while Canada’s vaccine procurement strategy and sectoral support programs have been successful and well-received, there remain “significant gaps in areas such as testing, support for impacted families, and the broader healthcare system.”

Elliot Hughes, a senior advisor at Summa Strategies, says whether the prime minister is seen as a ‘leader or laggard’ depends on how he addresses gaps in testing, support for impacted families, and the health-care system. Photograph courtesy of Elliot Hughes

“How he and his team address these gaps in the weeks and months to come will be crucial to whether Canadians view the prime minister as a leader or laggard,” he said.

During the Jan. 5 press conference, Trudeau acknowledged people are frustrated and said Canada can expect a better spring “as long as we all keep doing our part.”

“There have been moments of more intensity and moments of less, but I think everyone was hoping we would be into a much better place right now,” said Trudeau, who was joined by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.), Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos (Québec, Que.), Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam, and Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer.
“Here, we find ourselves again, in many parts of the country in lockdowns with public health rules, with school back virtually. I can tell you as a parent I’m very aware the kids are back in school virtually and I can understand people are frustrated,” he said, urging Canadians to get vaccinated. “But I also know that we know how to get through this.”

The federal government also announced it would be sending an additional 140 million rapid tests to provinces and territories this month, which, according to Duclos, will be enough to provide “one rapid test per week, per person, in Canada for January.”

This marks Trudeau’s first press conference since he virtually addressed Canadians on the COVID-19 situation on Dec. 22. According to Trudeau’s itinerary, he took 12 consecutive personal days since then.

Trudeau ended his holidays by receiving his booster shot at an Ottawa pharmacy on Jan. 4, where he urged Canadians to get vaccinated. Following this, he attended a closed-door meeting with Tam.

Staying out of the spotlight during holidays unlikely to hurt Trudeau’s popularity, says pollster

Bélanger said Trudeau was never going to come out of the press conference as someone who “didn’t deliver the message he intended to, but I’m not sure it’s going to be effective in changing anything.”

Karl Bélanger, president of the Douglas-Coldwell Foundation, says Trudeau attempted to reassure Canadians, but there is a sense that ‘with the problems that we’re facing right now… there’s not much we can do other than talk about it.’ Photograph courtesy of Karl Bélanger

Bélanger said he wouldn’t fault the prime minister for taking time off while Omicron spread, as “everyone is entitled to some time off with family.” But he said that some people will question that decision, and given that Trudeau was previously blasted for vacationing in Tofino, B.C., during Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in September, he ran the risk of “being seen as indifferent.”

On the contrary, Bélanger said he thinks a return to daily press conferences, like the prime minister did at the beginning of the pandemic, would not be a good look. “When you get the prime minister or premier to talk, it needs to really mean something. So if you have them doing it every other day, it reduces the impact their message has, and they end up mostly giving bad news without having many positive solutions.”

Frank Graves, president of Ekos Research Associates, said he has found no evidence to suggest that Trudeau staying out of the spotlight during the Omicron surge has hurt his popularity. His most recent polling found that Trudeau was up seven points compared to Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.), who is tied with the NDP.

Graves’ polling has also found that Canadians are more receptive to a more “forceful and aggressive” government response, including supporting the implementation of the Emergency Measures Act by a two to one margin, which “isn’t going to happen,” but reveals where public support sits on government action.

Frank Graves, president of Ekos Research Associates, says he has found no evidence that Trudeau’s popularity has been hurt by staying out of the spotlight. Photograph courtesy of Frank Graves

“We’re in the middle of a crisis and I think the real judgments will be drawn when the dust settles in a month or two. I think [the federal government] will come out of it looking pretty good.”

Trudeau staying out of the spotlight until this week, aside from a few tweets from his account, made sense, said Hughes, given he did several end-of-year press conferences and interviews before taking time off for the holidays. He added that since the federal government has been consistent in asking Canadians to vaccinate and get boosted, wash their hands, socially distance, and wear masks, Trudeau could not have added much to the conversation by making a statement during the holidays.

“I think typically Canadians are looking for a little bit of relaxation and for removal, so to speak, from day-to-day politics,” he said.

Hughes said Trudeau, like most Canadians, wanted to enjoy his holidays with family and friends without being forced to worry about the politics around COVID-19. But with the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire and several provinces going back into lockdown, he said Canadians will start to see more of the prime minister, “and a little bit earlier than in previous years, since this is such an extraordinary time.”

Sheamus Murphy, a partner at Counsel Public Affairs and a former Liberal Party adviser, said provinces, territories, and the federal government are in a “pretty familiar pattern” with their ongoing response to the pandemic. He said the country has become like a “well-oiled machine” in that regard.

Murphy said the federal government has been consistent throughout the pandemic in providing supports for provinces, businesses, and people who need help, and tweaking those programs as required.

“And I think it’s pretty positive that we haven’t seen the level of inter-governmental sniping at a time like this that we’ve seen in the past. Everyone is working together on it.”

The Hill Times

