Photo of the Day

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller speaks at a press conference at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building on Jan. 4, 2022, to provide an update on the negotiations related to compensation and long-term reform of First Nations Child and Family Services concerning several related class action lawsuits.



Ottawa previously announced it planned to spend $40-billion on the First Nations child welfare agreement, with half earmarked for compensation and the other $20-billion on reforming the system over five years. The agreement in principle also said $50-million is earmarked to create the Day Scholars Revitalization Society, an Indigenous-led not-for-profit corporation to support healing, wellness, education, language, culture, heritage and commemoration activities for the survivor and descendant classes.