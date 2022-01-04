Order of Canada recipients in 2022 say they ‘desire a better country,’ but former Senator Dyck says her time in Parliament was not easy

Lillian Dyck was awarded the Order of Canada for her 'contributions to human rights and social justice, and for her powerful advocacy of First Nations and racial minorities in Canada.' But she says her experience in the Senate was not always a positive one.

Lillian Dyck, pictured on Sept. 19, 2017, outside the Senate Chamber, told The Hill Times that her experience in the Senate was not always a good one and doesn't miss it. Her experiences while in the Senate led Dyck to want to ensure that 'the culture of the workplace isn’t one of intimidation of women and minorities.'