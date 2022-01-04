Canada’s national security and the integrity of our food system go hand-in-hand

Three times a day, 365 days a year, Canadians rely on a complicated web of producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to bring us our daily bread. But the last two years have shown us we must not take food systems for granted. Rogue viruses, floods, heat domes, tangled supply lines, and cybersecurity threats jeopardize our ability to keep Canadians fed. This is important as the Canadian food system doesn’t just support personal health, but the vitality of rural communities as well as driving national prosperity. Our food system is also part of a vast network of interconnected critical infrastructures that safeguard our way-of-life. In short, intact food systems are key to national security. Neglecting to recognize this would make Canada more vulnerable in the 21st century.