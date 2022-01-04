A new year a good time to shift focus for Canada’s military

What this pandemic period has illustrated to Canadians is that there are different domestic threats to our citizens which have proven far more real than foreign military forces potentially redrawing the map of Europe.
The Canadian Armed Forces are starting out 2022 with a newly minted minister of national defence, Anita Anand, and moving forward, future Canadian defence policies and procurements need to be based upon a wider range of threats than simply military threats, writes Scott Taylor. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
OTTAWA—We are now into a brand-new year and, despite the fact it is simply another entry on our calendars, hope springs eternal that this annual marker will be a harbinger of a brighter future.
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
In a wide-ranging interview, South Korean Ambassador Chang Keung Ryong talks Canada's upcoming Indo-Pacific strategy, his country's bid to accede to the CPTPP, and the recent UN peacekeeping ministerial in Seoul.
Organizations such as the Canadian Trucking Alliance and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce are warning the government that a mandate requiring full vaccinations to cross the border could disrupt the supply chain of goods.
There's 'huge potential' for the country to take advantage of the economy driven by ocean resources, says Independent Senator Rosa Galvez, but this comes with 'a lot of responsibility' for the government.
While the prime minister effectively reframed difficult questions to get his preferred messages across, his answers on Quebec's Bill 21 and his controversial trip to Tofino were less strong, say strategists.