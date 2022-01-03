Seeing hope and opportunity in 2022, naturally

Across Canada, people have been ramping up their efforts to protect our planet. In 2021, Indigenous communities, donors, land owners and all levels of government came together with the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) to protect more than 200 square kilometres of wetlands, beaches, forests and prairie. These big, bold projects are vital to tackling the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change. We saw heatwaves, droughts, wildfires and severe floods in the past year. Nature conservation projects give me hope for restoring a healthy planet where people can thrive, despite the gravity of these crises.