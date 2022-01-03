PM asks Mendicino, LeBlanc in mandate letters to ‘bolster security of ministers and Parliamentarians,’ House says MPs’ security is multi-jurisdictional

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominic LeBlanc to work with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino “to bolster the security of ministers and Parliamentarians.” The joint responsibilities were outlined by the prime minister in the two ministers’ Dec. 16 mandate letters, along with their other responsibilities.

NDP MP Alistair MacGregor (Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, B.C.), who serves as his party’s public safety critic, said he welcomes the collaboration, but said he just doesn’t know how the ministers will approach their joint security-related tasks.

“The mandate letter is coming from the executive branch of government,” said MacGregor. “But in my mind, individual Parliamentarians’ security and the security of their offices is run through the House of Commons, which is entirely separate from the executive branch.”

“The Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS), the Board of Internal Economy of the House of Commons (BOIE), the Speaker of the House of Commons—both as chair of the BOIE and co-head of PPS, the minister of public safety and the RCMP, among others, all have a role to play within their respective jurisdiction in relation to this matter.”

But MacGregor said the wording in the mandate letter could be “broadly interpreted,” and said he hopes to have a conversation with Mendicino (Eglinton-Lawrence, Ont.), whom he knows “very well” as fellow members from the “class of 2015”—when they were first elected to the Commons—and from serving together on the House Justice and Human Rights Committee, when Mendicino served as parliamentary secretary to then-justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

“Next time I see him I would like to know his mandate, how his mandate interacts with what the House of Commons is already doing, given that they’re two very separate entities,” said MacGregor. “I want to make sure that we’re working in silos, and that we’re being efficient and allocating resources appropriately.”

He said he also wondered whether LeBlanc, as intergovernmental affairs, would be responsible for security at provincial and territorial legislative assemblies.

“If the RCMP is going to be responsible for security in most communities, maybe it’s more Marco Mendicino with Dominic LeBlanc (Beauséjour, N.B.) working with their provincial counterparts to see in what ways they could make use of the resources of the RCMP to bolster security of parliamentarians both at the provincial and federal levels,” said MacGregor.

Provincially, and during the weekend before Christmas, anti-vaccine protesters blocked Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his family from entering their home. His health minister, Christine Elliott, was also confronted by protesters outside her home.

Craig MacBride, who serves as Mendicino’s senior communications adviser, offered clarity on both ministers’ roles on the parliamentarian security file.

The shared responsibility is not something new. LeBlanc had that mandate last year when he held just the intergovernmental affairs portfolio and worked with then-public safety minister Bill Blair (Scarborough Southwest, Ont.) on parliamentarian security.

Together, both ministers “work on protecting democratic institutions as part of their mandate,” said MacBride.

Providing politicians with greater protection at the federal level significantly increased after Michael Zehaf-Bibeau shot and killed Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at the National War Memorial and died later in a gun battle with security personnel in the Centre Block on Oct. 22, 2014. The PPS was created after that tragedy, and is responsible for the physical security of parliamentarians on Parliament Hill.

The BOIE has taken measures to enhance MPs’ security and provide them with additional support when they are outside the Parliamentary Precinct, said Fleury.

In October 2020, the BOIE approved the implementation and funding of several initiatives, including one involving residential security.

The Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms and Corporate Security was tasked with conducting security assessments of MPs’ residences and “make appropriate recommendations,” according to minutes from the board meeting, which noted that the funding approved amounts to $4,267,975 as a one-time cost and $778,524 ongoing annually.

MPs were also to be provided with a mobile device that will trigger an alert at a third-party monitoring centre when activated. The onetime cost of that initiative is $203,220, with $313,021 set aside on an annual basis.

Additionally, the BOIE approved the establishment of a new records management system “to support enhanced communications with other security partners,” at a onetime cost of $1-million, and $130,000 ongoing per year.

In late November 2020, the board also gave the green light to the implementation of a web monitoring service for MPs along with temporary funding for the one-time setup costs ($363,000) and for the necessary salary and operations costs ($1,264,629).

MacGregor said he has not personally experienced any security-related issues. But his leader has.

While walking down Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill in September 2020, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) was pursued by a man who asked the NDP leader, “want me to arrest you?” and later tells Singh that the “next time I see you, we’re gonna have a dance.”

In September, The Toronto Star reported that the RCMP had logged 215 threats against the prime minister and his cabinet during the first half of this year, or almost as many as registered in 2020.

“COVID-19 restrictions and the prospect of a federal election” fuelled the surge, wrote Alex Boutilier, now a national politics reporter with Global News.

The reality of the federal election found Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) Liberal Party re-election campaign rife with widespread and often violent protests, particularly in Ontario, where one man was charged with two counts of uttering threats, described by Waterloo regional police as involving “harm and/or death” to the prime minister.

During the campaign, crowds shouted obscenities and Trumpian chants of “lock him up” at Trudeau, who had gravel thrown at him at one stop and had an event in the Greater Toronto Area cancelled because of a security threat.

One of the prime minister’s key cabinet ministers, who opted not to seek re-election this year, was spared the risk of facing more abuse that she had experienced during her time in Parliament.

In 2019, Catherine McKenna, who served as Canada’s first environment and climate change minister and later became minister of infrastructure and communities, was provided with an RCMP security detail following several incidents of verbal harassment, which included a male driver rolling down his window and yelling “Fuck you, Climate Barbie” at her as she was walking outside a movie theatre with her children.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill, Alta.) chose to run for re-election this year—and won—despite enduring a daily “barrage of online hate and defamation” directed at her—and more—as she detailed in a statement two weeks into her campaign.

“I have had two men spot me on the street, jump out of a car with cameras, and chase after me down the street demanding I respond to conspiracy theories. And last night, while having dinner with my husband, I was accosted by a large man who aggressively approached us and cornered us at our table to do the same thing,” wrote Rempel Garner, a former Stephen Harper-era cabinet minister who now serves as the Conservative Party’s natural resources critic.

“In the last two weeks I have also received a death threat from someone who called my office in escalating states of verbal abuse over the course of days. This meant I can’t advertise the location of my campaign office. I can’t attend public events where my attendance has been advertised. I’ve had to enhance security measures. I’m on edge and feel fear when I’m getting in and out of my car, and out in public in general.”

The NDP’s MacGregor said there have been two, incident-free, anti-vaxx protests at his constituency office this year.

“I wasn’t there and they both happened when Parliament was in session,” he said. “My staff said it wasn’t over the top.”

The protesters had “their voices heard and then handed over some documentation, and then made their way.”

However, he has taken advantage of some House security measures.

MacGregor said that his Parliament Hill office has security cameras, along with a “buzzer-intercom system,” to screen visitors before they enter.

“In the next couple of months—we’re just waiting for the contractor to be available—we’re also going to be putting in a physical barrier so someone can’t just run into the office.”

“It’s kind of unfortunate because a lot of us pride ourselves in having that open and easy access with our constituents,” said the New Democrat MP, who also serves as his party’s critic for agriculture and food, and deputy critic for justice.

“But unfortunately it seems like the tone has changed and has become a little more extreme in recent years.”

The pandemic has amplified that mood, MacGregor added.

“It’s probably brought forth some behaviours that you wouldn’t otherwise normally see,” he said.

“People are under a lot of stress. It’s been 22 months, and with Omicron spreading across Canada, it’s like we’re stuck in Groundhog Day. It’s almost a repeat of what we went through last Christmas.”

Christopher Guly is a freelancer for The Hill Times.

The Hill Times