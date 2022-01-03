Northern countries need to avoid COVID colonialism

Any strategy based on rich countries’ interests—commercial, medical or scientific—is just another form of the colonialism that has caused so much harm.
The first response to the Omicron variant has stigmatized African countries as a source of disease—even though it was quickly found to also be in Europe and North America. The HIV/AIDS pandemic has shown that waging war on a virus while stigmatizing and discriminating against its sufferers, and ignoring social and economic inequalities, does not work, writes Eva Schacherl. Photograph courtesy of PxHere
University of Ottawa epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan proposed recently that the world undertake a global ‘Manhattan Project’ to flood the world with COVID-19 vaccines.
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
In a wide-ranging interview, South Korean Ambassador Chang Keung Ryong talks Canada's upcoming Indo-Pacific strategy, his country's bid to accede to the CPTPP, and the recent UN peacekeeping ministerial in Seoul.
Organizations such as the Canadian Trucking Alliance and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce are warning the government that a mandate requiring full vaccinations to cross the border could disrupt the supply chain of goods.
There's 'huge potential' for the country to take advantage of the economy driven by ocean resources, says Independent Senator Rosa Galvez, but this comes with 'a lot of responsibility' for the government.
While the prime minister effectively reframed difficult questions to get his preferred messages across, his answers on Quebec's Bill 21 and his controversial trip to Tofino were less strong, say strategists.