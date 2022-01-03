Northern countries need to avoid COVID colonialism

Any strategy based on rich countries’ interests—commercial, medical or scientific—is just another form of the colonialism that has caused so much harm.

The first response to the Omicron variant has stigmatized African countries as a source of disease—even though it was quickly found to also be in Europe and North America. The HIV/AIDS pandemic has shown that waging war on a virus while stigmatizing and discriminating against its sufferers, and ignoring social and economic inequalities, does not work, writes Eva Schacherl.