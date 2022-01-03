A look at Housing Minister Hussen’s team, led by chief Hursh Jaswal

Pierce Collier has been promoted to director of parliamentary affairs to Ahmed Hussen as housing minister, and Dexter Nyuurnibe has returned to the Hill as a communications adviser.
Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen, pictured during a press conference in the Sir John A. Macdonald building on Oct. 27, 2020, while minister of families, children, and social development. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Now Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen has brought Hursh Jaswal to his new office as chief of staff.
In a wide-ranging interview, South Korean Ambassador Chang Keung Ryong talks Canada's upcoming Indo-Pacific strategy, his country's bid to accede to the CPTPP, and the recent UN peacekeeping ministerial in Seoul.
Organizations such as the Canadian Trucking Alliance and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce are warning the government that a mandate requiring full vaccinations to cross the border could disrupt the supply chain of goods.
There's 'huge potential' for the country to take advantage of the economy driven by ocean resources, says Independent Senator Rosa Galvez, but this comes with 'a lot of responsibility' for the government.
While the prime minister effectively reframed difficult questions to get his preferred messages across, his answers on Quebec's Bill 21 and his controversial trip to Tofino were less strong, say strategists.