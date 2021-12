From June 2020 to June 2021, Hong Kong recorded an outflow of 89,200 residents who lost hope in the diminishing pro-democracy movement under the pandemic and the daunting national security law.

Riot police fired tear gas and water cannon at thousands of demonstrators in May 2020, who were chanting slogans and waving banners against China's plans to impose a new security law on the territory. Human rights violations across the globe have also shown that they do not rest during a pandemic, write Joshua Wong and Julie Leung.