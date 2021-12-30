Russia’s proposals should be seen as an opportunity, failure is not an option

This is a high-stakes exercise. Success would open the door to improved stability and the potential for progress in many critical areas. Failure would mean escalating enmity and instability, potential military conflict threatening the future of Ukraine, and a breakdown in needed areas of cooperation, from nuclear arms control to climate change. Canada’s voice needs to be clearly heard in seriously engaging Russia for a mutually beneficial deal.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s core goal is to enforce the security of Russia by ensuring that he has a buffer between his borders and an encroaching NATO. That means for him no NATO membership for Ukraine or Georgia. But what he has proposed, as an opening gambit, is a series of ideas for negotiation for a broader agreement on European security, writes David Crane. Photograph courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
TORONTO—The Jan. 12 launch of negotiations in Geneva on Russian proposals for future security arrangements in Europe should be seen as an opportunity because failure is not an option.
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
In a wide-ranging interview, South Korean Ambassador Chang Keung Ryong talks Canada's upcoming Indo-Pacific strategy, his country's bid to accede to the CPTPP, and the recent UN peacekeeping ministerial in Seoul.
Organizations such as the Canadian Trucking Alliance and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce are warning the government that a mandate requiring full vaccinations to cross the border could disrupt the supply chain of goods.
There's 'huge potential' for the country to take advantage of the economy driven by ocean resources, says Independent Senator Rosa Galvez, but this comes with 'a lot of responsibility' for the government.
While the prime minister effectively reframed difficult questions to get his preferred messages across, his answers on Quebec's Bill 21 and his controversial trip to Tofino were less strong, say strategists.