Fragile supply chain faces risk without delay to January cross-border vaccine mandate, warns trucking industry

Canada’s trucking industry and other stakeholders with economic concerns are warning the Liberals of harmful impacts to Canada’s supply chain if the federal government moves forward with plans for a vaccination requirement starting in mid-January that will affect truck drivers entering Canada.

“We’re already talking about a supply chain that is under significant stress, and quite frankly, in some areas already shows signs of preliminary breakdown,” said Stephen Laskowski, president of the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA). “We are informing the Government of Canada regularly as to how these mandates, and the growing shadow of these mandates, is impacting our members, but more importantly, how it’s impacting other sectors of the economy.”

The CTA argued in a Dec. 12 press release that between 15,000 and 30,000 Canadian truck drivers who cross the Canada-U.S. border will be forced out of their jobs if the federal government doesn’t delay its plans to impose a stricter cross-border vaccination policy in early 2022. Essential service providers, including truck drivers, are currently exempt from vaccination requirements when crossing the Canada-U.S. border. The Liberal government announced on Nov. 19 that, starting on Jan. 15, truck drivers will only be permitted to enter Canada if they are fully vaccinated.

Get Today's Headlines Newsletter Canadian politics and policy stories that are shaping the day. Weekdays. SIGN UP You may unsubscribe at any time. See our By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers.See our privacy policy

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos (Québec, Que.) said the stricter vaccination mandate reflects the next stage in the Liberal government’s approach in aligning with vaccination rates as they improve in Canada and other countries.

“Health and safety will always remain at the forefront of any decision our government makes in the fight against COVID-19,” said Duclos in the announcement press release. “The situation at our borders remains closely monitored, with officials and experts continuing their work to evaluate the measures in place and recommend necessary adjustments as required.”

Laskowski said that more time is required for drivers in the trucking industry to get their vaccination rates up. The CTA is advocating for the federal government to sit down with the trucking industry and supply chain stakeholders to discuss a date for implementing a full-vaccination mandate for cross-border travel that is less disruptive to the supply chain.

“You name the sector, and we move it north [to] south, and [the federal government] needs to understand what they’re going through. And once they understand that, and the limited capacity in trucking, what it would mean to remove 15 or 20 per cent of that,” said Laskowski. “The reality is, this has a very significant impact on both domestic and international customers, perhaps to a greater deal than on the trucking industry itself.”

Laskowski told The Hill Times that the CTA has reached out to the federal government virtually and through letters to discuss the vaccination mandate, but declined to specify which government officials were contacted on the subject or when. According to the federal lobbyists’ registry, the CTA discussed internal trade and international trade on Dec. 17 with public office holders that included Zoe Kahn, director general of strategic policy for Health Canada, and Duncan Shaw, the senior director of occupational health and safety for Employment and Social Development Canada.

About $700-billion worth of goods are shipped between Canada and the U.S. each year, with about 62 per cent of that hauled by truck, according to FLS Transport, a freight brokerage firm with offices across Canada including in Toronto, Calgary and Montreal.

The Hill Times reached out to NDP international trade critic Brian Masse (Windsor West, Ont.) and Conservative international trade and supply chain resilience critic Randy Hoback (Prince Albert, Sask.) to ask about their stances on the cross-border vaccine mandate, and the potential impacts on the trucking industry and the supply chain, but did not receive a response by press time. Masse’s riding is the location of the Windsor-Detroit Gateway, which is Canada’s busiest land border crossing. The gateway, which includes the Ambassador Bridge and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, handled $91.6-billion worth of road trade between Canada and the U.S. in 2012, according to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.

Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk, whose riding of Windsor–Tecumseh, Ont., borders Masse’s riding, also did not respond to requests for comment.

Mike Millan, president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada, is pushing for the vaccination mandate to be pushed back to April 15. He argued that some of the population will not become fully vaccinated no matter how much they are encouraged, in a letter sent on Dec. 10 to public office holders including Duclos and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra (Mississauga Centre, Ont.).

“I understand what the government’s trying to do. They’re trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible to protect everyone’s health and safety, but we have to look at the larger picture, and what is the overall consequence going to be? Is this going to make things better? Or worse?” said Millan. “No matter how much you hold a gun to somebody’s head, you can’t force them to get vaccinated. We don’t allow that in this country. You’re removing people from the workforce.”

Millan said that his organization’s lobbying activity would not be interrupted by the House being on an extended holiday break until Jan. 31.

“We’ll keep lobbying all the way through. We don’t care if they’re on a break or not. We’re not on a break. We have to keep working,” he said.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce also called on the federal government to delay the deadline for mandatory vaccination in favour of a timeline that “minimizes supply chain impacts,” according to a press release issued on Dec. 13.

“Canadian businesses continue to support vaccinations as a critical tool in the fight against COVID. However, given current vaccination rates amongst truckers, the Jan. 15 Canadian deadline for truckers to be vaccinated to cross the border poses serious risks for the resilience of our supply chain,” said the Chamber’s press release. “It will also seriously aggravate the existing truck driver shortage and lead to price increases that will hurt the Canadian economy and consumers.”

Laskowski argued that vaccine hesitancy is not unique to the trucking industry. About 87 per cent of Canadians aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 23, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

“It’s not about truck drivers. If the national average for adults is in the 87 per cent range, [than] we have 13 per cent of all Canadians having questions about the vaccine, for whatever reason. Our industry is not immune to those,” said Laskowski. “This is a worldwide issue of people’s approach towards vaccinations. And we are strongly encouraging, as our members are strongly encouraging … to get their vaccination rates up.”

Dr. Brian Conway, the president and medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre (VIDC) in B.C., said that the objections raised by the trucking industry remind him of similar objections to vaccine mandates from other industries.

“At first, the health-care providers raised the very same arguments; that if you make us be vaccinated, then many of us won’t [get vaccinated]. And if we aren’t vaccinated, and are asked to leave our jobs, this will affect the health of Canadians,” Conway said. “I think we’ve heard this from different industries … health-care providers, teachers, and people who work in the airline industry, the same argument has been used on many occasions. It speaks to me of not having a real discussion about vaccine hesitancy and what fuels it.”

Conway said the conversation needs to be about what makes some people hesitant to receive the vaccine so those concerns may be addressed, and not about how vaccine mandates may impact participation in the workforce.

“The fact that unvaccinated health-care providers were asked to no longer enter the workplace and perhaps find employment in other fields isn’t being held up now as having affected the health of Canadians,” said Conway. “Every time that you try to get around the regulations, or try to not completely adhere to them … this increases the risk of transmission. In many ways, our fate is in our hands, and the more time we spend thinking of how we’re all going to work together to get through this COVID pandemic, the better off we will be.”

jcnockaert@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times