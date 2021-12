The economic fallout of COVID-19 resulted in the government's tax revenues falling by 5.3 per cent, while its spending expenses rose by 72 per cent.

Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland holds a press conference to announce the Bank of Canada’s inflation mandate at the Sir John A. Macdonald building on Dec. 13, 2021. Her ministry was the second biggest spender in 2021 according to Public Accounts, at $118-billion.