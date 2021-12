Of course, America’s problems go far beyond gun violence, healthcare, the minimum wage and military spending. Its festering social, economic, and environmental wounds include systemic racism, the dystopian and inhumane treatment of migrants at U.S. borders, extreme inequality, a deeply politicized judiciary, a captured regulatory system and an abject failure to address the climate emergency.

If ever there was a crisis that called for the implementation of a universal healthcare system, this pandemic is it, writes Dimitri Lascaris. Yet, despite Democratic control of Congress, and despite Joe Biden having campaigned on a public health insurance option, both the Biden administration and Congress have failed to pursue either “Medicare for All” or the public option.