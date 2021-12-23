With year-end interviews, Trudeau takes on a ‘Father Canada’ role to reassure country on what lies ahead, say politicos

In contrast with the more “combative” interview style of his father, Pierre Elliot Trudeau, Justin Trudeau’s end-of-year conversations with select journalists showed patience and expertise at subtly reframing difficult questions to his benefit, while reassuring Canadians about what the country faces in 2022, according to politicos.

Yaroslav Baran, managing principal at Earnscliffe Strategy Group who ran Conservative Party communications during the 2004, 2006, and 2008 federal elections, said Trudeau’s approach to the interviews was as a “Father Canada sort of role.”

“He was sending a reassuring signal that things are under control, he’s on the job, and he’s got Canadians back. There was a lot of replication of core government messaging that we’ve become accustomed to hearing,” he said.

Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) did several year-end interviews, where he was questioned on subjects such as health transfers, debt and taxes, Quebec’s Bill 21, the fight against COVID-19, and rising inflation. Interviews aired in quick succession from mid-December on, with RED FM first up on Dec. 13, aired in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Other interviews went live on Dec. 16 with Global News’ Mercedes Stephenson; on Dec. 17 with Patrice Roy on Radio Canada; Pierre Bruneau on TVA Nouvelles; reporters with The Canadian Press; and The Globe and Mail; The Toronto Star‘s Susan Delacourt on Dec. 18; and CBC’s Rosemary Barton and CTV’s Evan Solomon on Dec. 19.

A masked Trudeau, who was interviewed by Barton at a vaccination centre, said the Omicron variant of COVID-19 “doesn’t care” if Canadians are exhausted by the continuation of health restrictions, and that it would continue “doing what it does anyway.” But Trudeau said, despite this fatigue, he believes Canadians will do what it takes to control the spread of Omicron because they are now “empowered with knowledge.”

“If we act early and carefully to hold back, to starve Omicron, if we, over the next two weeks, don’t feed it, don’t give it opportunities to spread more than it has to, we’ll have a much better winter and a way better spring,” he said.

Trudeau was asked about Bill 21, Quebec’s secularism law that bans the wearing of religious symbols on the job by public servants in positions of authority, in the aftermath of a Muslim teacher from Chelsea, Que., being pulled out of the classroom for wearing a hijab. During an interview with The Canadian Press, he said the Charter of Rights and Freedoms contains a notwithstanding clause that allows “a majority to override fundamental rights of a minority.”

The Quebec government pre-emptively invoked the clause to prevent the courts from striking down the law as a violation of the Charter, and Trudeau said he would not rule out asking the Supreme Court to weigh in on Quebec’s pre-emptive use of it to “trample the rights of religious minorities.” No federal government has ever invoked the clause.

During The Canadian Press interview, which took place hours after the mandate letters for Trudeau’s latest cabinet were finally published on Dec. 16, he said his ministers need to focus on tangible results and not lose sight of the government’s broader goal of creating a more diverse and inclusive Canada. He said climate change, ending ending systemic discrimination and inequality, and reconciliation are efforts that government departments must work together on.

Trudeau told Global News Ottawa bureau Chief Mercedes Stephenson, that he wished “he could have done more” on the issue of sexual misconduct in the Canadian military. “Looking back, there’s always things that we wish we had done more and faster. But when the very top levels of the military are insisting that there is no problem, it is a challenge for any government to say ‘Okay, you’re wrong, we’re going to get rid of you all, we’re going to bring in an entirely new system,’” Trudeau said.

On the issue of rising inflation, Trudeau said in an interview with Solomon of CTV News that it was a direct result of the pandemic and is the “No. 1 issue people are dealing with.” He said the best solution to the issue is to finish the fight against COVID and return the economy to normal, while also minimizing supply chain issues through continued government supports.

Trudeau rejected Solomon’s assertion that government assistance for Canadians was part of the reason inflation is so high, adding that the Conservative government’s decision to quickly end supports for Canadians during the 2008 recession was the wrong one. “We’re not going to start pulling away those supports because we know Canada came into this COVID challenge with one of the best fiscal situations of the G7, and we still have one of the healthiest balance books of all our peer countries.”

Trudeau said there was no “silver bullet” that would fix the issue of skyrocketing housing prices, but investments in affordable housing, as well as a range of programs that gave incentives for first-time homebuyers, eliminated blind bidding, and cut down on predatory practices, would help. When asked about the electric vehicle tax credit proposed by the U.S. that would damage Canada’s auto industry, Trudeau indicated that he wouldn’t put tariffs on American goods and start a trade war, but that the federal government would “always stand up for Canadian workers.”

When asked by Solomon about what he thought next year would be defined by, Trudeau said he hoped that in 2022, Canada would leave the pandemic behind and begin to “accelerate” the fight against climate change, the advancement of Indigenous reconciliation, and the building of an economy that “works for everyone.”

Trudeau has a ‘patient’ method to interviews, often reframes difficult questions

According to Baran, Trudeau took a “debater” approach to the interviews. When Trudeau was faced with questions he didn’t like, especially in regards to inflation, debt, and government spending, Baran said he would often answer them by subtly reframing the question, and pegging it to a different but related principle.

“The real craft in that kind of engagement is being able to not answer a question while appearing to have answered the question,” Baran said. “This is a very common device, and, frankly, I talk to people on how to do this in my media relations training.”

Another tactic Trudeau used numerous times during his year-ender interviews, according to Baran, was to build up an over-simplified stereotype of those in opposition to his policies and then “tear that down” with strong messaging. Baran said this strategy can be effective in some contexts but can backfire in others. He said if the prime minister is speaking to the apolitical general public or partisans in his own space, they will “lap that kind of stuff up.”

“But when it comes to swing voters, stuff like that is often perceived as an assault on people and they will have a negative reaction. They’ll go, ‘Did you just caricature me as some kind of buffoon on national television, even though you’re supposed to be my prime minister?'” he said.

Joe Jordan, a former Liberal MP, said he is “always impressed” with Trudeau’s one-on-one interviews. He said the prime minister is not as combative with the press as Pierre Elliott Trudeau was, instead opting for a strategy of being more patient and “content to win the ties or have it come out as a draw.”

Trudeau was asked by both interviewers about his decision to travel to Tofino, B.C., for a vacation on Canada’s first National Truth and Reconciliation Day, on Sept. 30, which was a huge gaffe. “One of my bigger regrets is that first day of truth and reconciliation wasn’t enough about reconciliation and healing because of me,” Trudeau said. “I think we’ve all learned an awful lot over the past years and I certainly will continue to make mistakes. I’m not perfect.”

Jordan said he thought his apologies were “too little too late” for a decision that showed poor judgment, especially since the Liberals had been “absolutely triumphing and trumpeting” the Indigenous reconciliation file.

“It’s unfortunate on every level, and it feeds into this stereotype that the prime minister is unable to read the room,” Jordan said.

Jordan also said he was “puzzled” by Trudeau’s refusal to take a firmer stance on Bill 21, and questioned whether the government is not ready to take action yet. “There’s a lot going on with that file. It’s like a duck, in that it looks steady on the water, but underneath the feet are going like hell.”

Year-end interviews give Canadians who aren’t ‘political junkies’ an understanding of what the next year holds

Jordan said with the advent of social media, the prime minister’s year-end interviews aren’t as noteworthy as they used to be. “Twenty-five years ago, [they] would be a very unique event, but now it’s more on an ongoing dialogue that leaders have with the public.”

Nik Nanos, chief data scientist for Nanos Research, has the opposite view. He argued that year-end interviewers are more important than ever because they allow Canadians who are not “political junkies,” to get an understanding of what direction the prime minister wants to take the country in the coming year.

According to Nanos, the year-end interviews showed that Trudeau is focused on fulfilling his personal mission as prime minister, and that he walked a “fine line between setting the groundwork for legacy and saying that there’s still more work to be done.” But the prime minister’s responses to the questions on his Tofino trip were unsatisfactory.

“There’s no good answer to that question, because for many Canadians who know that he’s been passionately supportive of Indigenous peoples and reconciliation, that was a disappointment and they wondered how it happened.”

Nanos said he also believes Trudeau’s talk of fulfilling his mission should be seen in the context of the “increased ladder” being provided to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedalde, Ont.).

Trudeau said, in his interview with Delacourt of The Toronto Star, that he didn’t want to talk about his “legacy,” and instead wanted to focus on what he will be doing for the next “months and years.” But Nanos indicated that Trudeau could be orienting Freeland, who has been given the informal title of “Minister of Everything” by some political commentators, to replace him as leader.

“The level of latitude that Trudeau has provided her is more than many other prime ministers, and people are trying to read into whether that means anything or not,” Nanos said. “It could just be that he trusts Minister Freeland and is happy to give her more responsibilities, or the other interpretation could be that he may be setting the stage for a personal transition at some point.”

