Animal agriculture impacts absent from Canada’s COP26 commitments

Extreme weather events like the floods currently devastating B.C. demonstrate that climate change is no longer a future foreboding; it is here and now. This is why, last month in Glasgow for COP26, all eyes were on world leaders to make strong commitments to tackle the climate crisis. Many agree that Canada partly delivered. Our government showed leadership in its commitments to methane reduction, halting and reversing deforestation and land degradation, and phasing out coal-fired power.