Ukraine crisis, 1962 Cuban missile crisis share disturbing similarities

The Bay of Pigs fiasco taught U.S. President John F. Kennedy to be more skeptical of the advice that came to him from the experts, reported one of Kennedy’s closest aides later; however, Kennedy set up an Executive Committee of the National Security Council (Excomm) to guide his decision-making during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. U.S. President Joseph Biden forebodingly ignored the sage advice of military brass on the crisis in Afghanistan including the advice of Defense Secretary LLoyd Austin III, and pulled the U.S. troops out by his own deadline of Aug. 30, 2021, contrary to the advice of many to undertake conditions-based negotiations, rather than a time-based approach to withdrawal.