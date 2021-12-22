Protectionism versus proactive policy: no easy fix to supply chain strain, say politicos, experts

While some criticize the government for not doing enough to mitigate the strain, supply chain issues are a much broader issue than simple government inaction, with opposing and multifaceted potential solutions, experts say.

The supply chain in Canada, and abroad, has been beset on all sides. The Globe and Mail summed this up, noting labour shortages and manufacturing bottlenecks as a result of COVID-19 were exacerbated by rising demand and floods in B.C. that cut off access to Vancouver’s port.

Minister Alghabra will host a National Supply Chain Summit early in the new year to gather different perspectives on the best ways to support 🇨🇦 economic growth. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FVXJ0PMvlG — Transport Canada (@Transport_gc) December 13, 2021

Get Today's Headlines Newsletter Canadian politics and policy stories that are shaping the day. Weekdays. SIGN UP You may unsubscribe at any time. See our By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers.See our privacy policy

Early in the new year, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra (Mississauga Centre, Ont.) will be holding a national supply chain summit.

He also launched a call for proposals for the National Trade Corridors Fund on Dec. 9, with a focus on “increasing the fluidity of Canada’s supply chains,” according to the press release. This $1.9-billion, announced in the 2021 budget, will go towards strengthening connections to global markets and building internal trade corridors.

However, Conservative MP Scot Davidson (York-Simcoe, Ont.) is not impressed.

“The Liberals haven’t done nearly enough to make our supply chains more resilient in the last few months. We need to invest in our ports, look at trade diversification with other countries as well as champion our farming and agriculture sectors and products to the world,” he said in an email statement. “Unfortunately, it’s just been the same approach by the government that has left our supply chains susceptible to delay and disruption. It’s time for some innovation to put the Canadian economy back on track.”

This government blame may be misplaced, at least in the eyes of Jim Bookbinder, a professor of management sciences at the University of Waterloo.

“I think it’s typical that a citizen … may blame the federal government because that’s what we do as citizens, we feel the government should be there to help out, but I am really wondering what the government can do,” he said.

He noted that Canada cannot control the weather, nor can the federal government reduce increased demand, and the safety measures that manufacturing companies have adopted as a result of the pandemic.

Innovation, Science, and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.) said during a Nov. 3 visit to the U.S. to talk supply chain issues that a “regional” supply chain focus may be needed to make the country more resilient to offshore influence.

Supply chain issues are both recent and longstanding, experts say

There are the obvious issues when it comes to problems with shipping, such as more barriers between countries, and a resulting lack of supply chain capacity, amplified by the B.C. floods, a product demand that has risen as interest in buying services has dropped due to COVID-19, said Peter Carr, a lecturer at the University of Waterloo’s department of management services.

However, he also pointed towards broader, longstanding, and emerging trends.

For instance, there are geopolitical factors “mostly around protectionism and concerns about the rising power of China.”

On the technology front, there’s automation, which could allow for cheaper, closer-to-home building, he said, and “with growth of technology-based companies that are supplying people’s needs, like the growth of Amazon,” local suppliers are displaced, and international supply chains are put under even more strain.

“The famous example is trying to get a car—you’re going to find it very difficult to find supply at local dealers because there was a huge shortage in semiconductor chips,” said Samir Elhedhli, a professor at the department of management sciences at the University of Waterloo.

Another pressing issue is exploitation in the supply chain, said Sarosh Kuruvilla, author of Private Regulation of Labor Standards in Global Supply Chains. He pointed to past issues with Joe Fresh, which was among the brands supplied by a Bangladesh factory that collapsed in 2013, killing more than 1,100 workers and putting a spotlight on the poor working conditions. But Kuruvilla noted that this sort of thing is “pretty rampant in anything connected with apparel and electronics, and maybe other things, too, like coffee and bananas.”

Ultimately, some of the weakness comes down to the sheer length of the supply chain.

“If you have a very long line … it’s possible for different places to be cut,” said Manus Rungtusanatham, who holds the Canada Research Chair in supply chain management at York University.

“This is a chance to look at the strength and resiliency of our supply chain and the government has to really understand and study what’s going on so we can be ready,” said Independent Senator Rosa Galvez (Bedford, Que.).

She noted specifically that we have to have a “Plan B” for supplies, and that leaning two heavily on one or two trade partners “makes us vulnerable.”

Bringing manufacturing locally, while increasing the price, she said, would at least ensure a “real price,” where workers aren’t taken advantage of.

On topic of ethics, Kuruvilla indicated that the government could take cues from European countries like France and Germany.

“They’re introducing something called mandatory due diligence, where they force companies to ensure the working conditions in the supply chain are okay.”

If these rules are broken, foreign workers would be able to file suit against the offending companies, through NGOs.

Former MP Tony Clement, who represented Parry Sound-Muskoka, Ont., as a Conservative from 2006 to 2018, before resigning from caucus, advocated for bringing jobs back into Canada from “Asia, New Mexico, wherever.” Clement, who did not run for re-election in 2019, is now the co-chair of Reshoring Canada, a supply chain-modernization advocacy group.

In contrast, others pushed against protectionist policies.

Carr said while there is the argument that “all this instability in supply chains means we should be producing more of our own things here,” there’s the opposite argument that companies need innovation, new technology and agility to respond to “a more volatile situation.”

He said he believes the government needs to take the latter approach, through which international collaboration and broader trade policies will help in adoption of new techniques and more innovative business practices.

Rungtusanatham said that doesn’t align with the current reality.

“If Canada is fully self-sufficient, [and] it can make everything that Canadians … want at price that Canadians want, then go for it, but that is not the reality,” he said, noting that goods are just more efficiently and effectively produced elsewhere.

Instead, new technologies could be used, he said, for the purpose of more closely monitoring the supply chain, to catch issues faster, and warn of “impending disaster.”

This ties into the larger question of what the future of supply chains will look like. Again, Amazon and other warehouse retailers play a big role, Elhedhli said.

“A lot of supply chains in the future are going to move from retail and in-person shopping to e-commerce shopping,” he said.

The old supply chain of manufacturing to warehousing/distribution to retail will be broken, with the middle node taking priority for delivering direct to consumers.

What the government has to do then, he argued, is enable this transition.

“If the main obstacle, for example, for certain industries is to move online to adopt to e-commerce is cost, the government should provide the subsidy for that cost. If the main issue is consumer confidence, the government can step in and provide online certification.”

The workforce will have to be trained towards data analytics and other jobs adjacent to the field of automation, he continued.

“I think there’s going to be a lot less transportation over long distances and much more emphasis on inventory as part of the supply chain strategy to meet changes in demand and unexpected occurrences,” Bookbinder said, noting the future would be less international and more local when it comes to supply as an adaptation to climate change.

“People doing things online, that has moved forward 10 years’ worth of time in two, we’re not going back from that, to predict how much people will go out to shops and buy things once it’s easier for them to do that, we don’t really know, nobody really knows, but we do know it will be significantly different,” Carr said.

Regardless, there’s no guarantees, Rungtusanatham said.

“The more we can understand why avoiding supply disruptions, that being 100 per cent foolproof, is a naïve idea—it’s more about how we can monitor these situations and who should be responsible for monitoring at a company level and a government level.”

achen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times