Politics, like professional sports, is a bottom-line proposition. Only the winner gets to smoke the real cigar. And that means a lump of coal in the stockings of more than one of Canada’s federal political leaders, in this not so merry, COVID-19 Christmas.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Dec. 14, 2021, will get a plump stocking and a stack of presents. As the winner in 2021, he gets to smoke the real cigar. But that doesn’t mean it will be a total Bing Crosby Christmas for Trudeau. He delivered for the party, but he didn’t deliver what it wanted most in an election that was the PM’s personal call—a majority, writes Michael Harris.