O’Toole expected to receive 2021 election post-mortem report before Jan. 31, says former Conservative MP Cumming

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, who is under some pressure for an early leadership review, is expected to receive the much-awaited campaign review next month on why his party lost the last election to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.

“We hope to complete [the report] by the end of next month,” said former Edmonton Conservative MP James Cumming, who is conducting the review, in a message to The Hill Times on Dec. 18.

Cumming said that so far 250 individuals, including candidates, parliamentarians, and campaign workers have been interviewed. He estimated that he still would interview at least 10 more people. He said that he has conducted the interviews in-person, on the phone, or through online video calls.

After the first post-election national caucus meeting in early October, O’Toole told reporters that he had asked Cumming, who lost his seat to Liberal MP Randy Boissonault (Edmonton Centre, Alta.) by a close margin of 615 votes, to conduct a review to find out the reasons why the Conservatives lost the election. O’Toole said the report will be shared with the caucus. O’Toole had said that the report would be completed by the end of December. But Cumming told The Hill Times last month that he would not be able to complete it by December because of the holiday season.

The Conservative caucus is tentatively scheduled to hold an in-person caucus retreat in Victoria, B.C., on Jan. 26-27 before the start of the winter sitting of Parliament. The House is scheduled to return on Jan. 31. This could change if the COVID situation gets worse by that time. It’s still unclear if the caucus will receive this report at the caucus retreat.

Current and former caucus members and senior Conservatives interviewed for this article said they are eager to read the report. This document will be an important one in the ongoing fight over O’Toole’s survival as the party leader.

Caucus members, candidates of record, and other Conservatives told The Hill Times that they would be reading Cumming’s report very carefully to see if the feedback provided by the participants has been accurately reported. If not, they said, they would make this an issue.

“We will call him [Cumming] out,” said one caucus member.

Caucus members and other Conservatives who want an early leadership review say they don’t think their party can win the next election under the current leader. Their main criticism, among a number of other points, is O’Toole’s shift from being a so-called “true blue” conservative during the leadership election to a progressive conservative after winning the leadership. These critics say the pivot was aimed to win more votes and seats but compared to the 2019 election, the party lost more than half a million votes, and suffered a net loss of two seats.

The party is scheduled to have a leadership review vote at the August 2023 biennial convention in Québec City.

But O’Toole critics both in and out of the caucus want an early vote arguing that in a minority government, the next election could happen at any time and that the average lifespan of a minority government in Canada is 18 months.

Conservative Sen. Denise Batters (Saskatchewan) started an online petition for the early leadership review for this reason, which, as of late last week, had been signed by more than 7,400 Conservatives.

However, in an interview with CBC Radio’s The House, O’Toole said that most of the people who have signed the petition are not party members.

Batters disagreed: “Absolutely untrue. This won’t help his trust issue with CPC members and Canadian voters,” she said in a Dec. 18 tweet.

The Conservative Party’s national council has declared Batters’ petition unconstitutional, but the Saskatchewan Senator said she would continue to gather signatures. Through her communications assistant, Sen. Batters told The Hill Times that she’s considering different options to map the way forward on the petition.

At the time of launching it, Batters publicly said that she and others who want the early leadership review are not satisfied with O’Toole’s leadership and don’t like his flip flops on policy issues.

“Before and after the election, O’Toole repeatedly told Conservatives that they needed to have ‘the courage to change,’ ” said Batters in the video message when she started the petition and on the petition’s website. “What he expects us to change into, he has yet to say. As leader, O’Toole has watered down and even entirely reversed policy positions without the input of party or caucus members. On the carbon tax, on firearms, on conscience rights—he has contradicted positions within the same week, the same day, and even within the same sentence.”

Conservative sources say she’s the one leading the petition because she has the job security of being a Senator which MPs don’t have. Batters is scheduled to retire from the Red Chamber in 2045. Other than her, Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs (Lakeland, Alta.) is the only other parliamentarian who has openly called for an early review.

On election night, Conservative MP Chris Warkentin (Grande Prairie-Mackenzie, Alta.) raised serious questions about the Conservative Party’s performance under O’Toole. In an interview with Town & Country News, he criticized O’Toole for “waffling” on policy issues, negatively affecting the enthusiasm of the Conservative Party base to go out and vote on election day.

A day after the election, Bert Chen, a member of the national council of the Conservative Party from Ontario, initiated an online petition calling for a recall of O’Toole as party leader, accusing him of “betraying” the party’s founding principles, of “breaking” the trust of the members, and “failing” to defeating the Liberals in the last election. As a consequence of this petition, a few weeks after, the national council suspended him and started an investigation to see if by starting this petition, he broke any of the national council or Conservative Party rules.

On the same day that Chen started the petition, Conservative MP Mark Strahl (Chilliwack-Hope, B.C.) publicly called for a “critical” examination “of every aspect of the campaign.”

It’s not known exactly how many caucus members are with the leader and how many are against him. But Conservative sources told The Hill Times that, broadly speaking, the caucus is be divided into three equal groups on the question of an early leadership review. There are an almost equal number of MPs on both sides who want a review and those who don’t. And the third group is undecided. Sources said that the undecided group will go with the side that has the most momentum.

In his quest to survive as the leader, another key challenge that O’Toole is facing is to control the restless caucus where there are some who want to elect a new leader. Conservative sources told The Hill Times that the Dec. 15 weekly national caucus meeting was “rowdy” and that there was “a lot of discontent.” Caucus members blasted the leader for his handling of C-4, the bill to ban conversion therapy, and Quebec’s Bill 21, the provincial law that prohibits public-sector workers from wearing religious symbols to work, among a number of other issues.

“It was not good [last week],” said a caucus member who is loyal to the leader and doesn’t want a change in leadership. “It was the first time where I thought he might be in trouble. Before that, I thought, he made it out of this.”

Some other caucus members, meanwhile, who say they want an early leadership review accuse O’Toole of using intimidation tactics to keep the caucus in line. As evidence, they cite the example of Stubbs who is facing workplace harassment allegations, which she denies, and Batters who was kicked out of the national Conservative caucus for launching the online petition. They say Stubbs is facing the harassment allegations because she called for an early review. O’Toole, however, expressed his support for Stubbs behind the scenes at the Dec. 8 national caucus meeting. When Batters was kicked out of the caucus, all caucus members were warned that if they did anything to undermine the leader, they would face similar consequences.

“It appears that his strategy is a scorched-earth strategy, which is to intimidate and punish anyone who doesn’t give 100 per cent allegiance to his leadership,” said a second caucus member who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to be candid. “And so we see the intimidation tactics, belittling members who might not be 100 per cent behind him telling them that somehow they’re doing a disservice to their country, that they are somehow not patriotic Canadians, that they should just leave the room, that they’re not representing their constituents. And the type of language being used is totally just disrespectful of Members.”

This one caucus member said they were not sure if O’Toole would survive as leader until the next election.

“I don’t think that Erin O’Toole has secured his leadership with caucus,” the source said. “He has a lot of work to do. And we’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile, other Conservative sources told The Hill Times that Steve Outhouse, deputy chief of staff to O’Toole, is leaving his job at the end of the month. During the leadership election, Outhouse managed Leslyn Lewis’ (Haldimand-Norfolk, Ont.) campaign. After winning the leadership election, Tausha Michaud, chief of staff to O’Toole, invited Outhouse to join the OLO which he did. In an email to his colleagues, Outhouse said that he initially signed up for three months and said those three months turned into 15 months. He said that he would take some time off before making any future decisions.

“To my OLO colleagues: you are an amazing team. I was honoured to be involved in the hiring process for many of you. Seeing you join the team and make us an even stronger unit was very gratifying. I will miss the day-to-day camaraderie, and I look forward to coming back to visit in January,” said Outhouse in his email sent out to Conservative staffers and caucus members. “To the members of our caucus: I’ve had the chance to work more directly with many of you over the past 15 months, and during this time my respect for our caucus has deepened considerably. What you do is not easy, and it’s often thankless. Thank you for your service, and for your commitment to Canada.

