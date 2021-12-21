Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
From The Hill Times' Photo Archives

December 21, 2021
The now late John Turner, who was prime minister of Canada in 1984, pictured at the National Archives in Ottawa, in December 2008, flanked by a photograph of former prime minister Wilfrid Laurier. The Hill Times photograph by Jake Wright

More in News


More in News

Trudeau should condemn Bill 21, commit to intervene if law challenged at Supreme Court, say Liberal MPs

News|By Abbas Rana
Montreal Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi says all federal party leaders should educate the public on how Bill 21 is trampling on the rights of their fellow Canadians.

Duplicating cabinet committee could speed work on climate change, says lobbyists

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
Two cabinet committees for economy, inclusion and climate were created with the intent of preventing a bottleneck of work on the climate change file, according to lobbyists.

More ‘efficient, effective’ future pandemic spending needed to keep deficit under control: Page

News|By Christopher Guly
The government is projecting a swift decline to the federal deficit, but un-costed election promises or first-wave-style COVID supports could pump those numbers back up.

Minister Petitpas Taylor scoops up experienced chief Guy Gallant to head official languages office

Feature|By Laura Ryckewaert
Richard Léger is director of policy to the minister, while Matthew Pollesel is in charge of parliamentary affairs and Katherine O'Halloran is heading operations.

Fergus, Oliphant shut out of cabinet, but sworn in as privy councillors, giving them access to cabinet docs

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
Privy Council membership will provide a larger voice for Liberal MPs Greg Fergus and Rob Oliphant in the federal cabinet, according to lobbyists.

Anand named most valuable politician, climate change voted most important issue in The Hill Times’ 23rd Annual All Politics Poll

News|By Mike Lapointe
Former public services and procurement minister and current Defence Minister Anita Anand took top billing as the most valuable politician in 2021, with climate change coming through as the number one issue.

Environmental groups welcome mandate letters’ ‘whole-of-government’ approach to climate change, ‘huge list of priorities’ for Guilbeault

News|By Mike Lapointe
New ministers at the helm of environment, natural resources, and fisheries will have their hands full in the increasingly urgent fight against climate change following the release of post-election mandate letters.

Minister Miller builds his Crown-Indigenous relations team, with Kettler promoted to deputy chief of staff

Feature|By Laura Ryckewaert
The majority of Marc Miller’s team as Crown-Indigenous relations minister come from his old Indigenous services office, including policy director Griffin Marsh.

Trudeau issues long-awaited ministerial mandate letters to tackle ‘challenges’ ahead

News|By Mike Lapointe
Cabinet ministers will have their hands full in 2022 as the government takes on climate change, economic challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic that shows no end in sight with the Omicron variant spurring rising case coun
