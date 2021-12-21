From The Hill Times’ Photo Archives

The now late John Turner, who was prime minister of Canada in 1984, pictured at the National Archives in Ottawa, in December 2008, flanked by a photograph of former prime minister Wilfrid Laurier.
The Hill Times photograph by Jake Wright
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
Former public services and procurement minister and current Defence Minister Anita Anand took top billing as the most valuable politician in 2021, with climate change coming through as the number one issue.
New ministers at the helm of environment, natural resources, and fisheries will have their hands full in the increasingly urgent fight against climate change following the release of post-election mandate letters.
Cabinet ministers will have their hands full in 2022 as the government takes on climate change, economic challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic that shows no end in sight with the Omicron variant spurring rising case coun