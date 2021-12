As long as Canadian industry is using diesel, it should be the cleanest form of diesel that is available on a cost-effective basis. Today, that option is biodiesel.

Carbon taxes and fuel standards are helping close the price gap between diesel and biodiesel, but it will be many years before these policies will have enough of an impact, especially in sectors like shipping and mining, which can use very high blends to maximize pollution reductions, writes Lucio Angelucci.