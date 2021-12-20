With mounting trade irritants and looming negotiations, the House Trade Committee faces a ‘time crunch’

A multitude of trade irritants and soon-to-start trade negotiations has left the House Committee on International Trade, which has had one meeting in the six months, with much on its docket while it breaks for Parliament’s winter break.

The committee met for the first time in the 44th Parliament on Dec. 13—the first meeting since June 14—when it acclaimed Liberal MP Judy Sgro (Humber River-Black Creek, Ont.) as chair. No meetings are scheduled until the House returns in late January despite a plethora of trade issues needing to be dealt with.

With everything on the committee’s docket, Sgro said it will “certainly” face a “time crunch.”

“There’s a lot of stuff on the agenda for the trade committee, for sure,” she told The Hill Times. “How we are going prioritize that and move it forward will be challenging.”

Sgro noted that the committee can do several studies at once.

She added that the committee may need to have additional meetings to deal with all the work. But she added the challenge is if the House administration can accommodate those additional meetings.

One option, Sgro said, would be to have the committee reconvene before the House returns on Jan. 31.

“It could happen,” she said. “Things are very fluid right now, so it could definitely happen.”

In its first meeting, the committee agreed to embark on a study on the proposed U.S. tax credit for the purchase of American-manufactured electric vehicles (EVs). The issue has gripped the government’s attention—including sending a letter to leading U.S. Senators warning of retaliatory tariffs—as it fears the tax credit would harm the integrated North American auto industry.

The issue may have reached a resolution, at least temporarily, as U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced he would vote against the Build Back Better bill, which includes a provision to implement the up-to $12,500 tax credit. Manchin is believed to be the deciding vote on the bill with U.S. Republican Senators unified in opposition to it.

Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay (Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot, Que.), a vice-chair on the Trade Committee, proposed a motion to study the decision by the U.S. to double tariffs on softwood lumber exports.

“It’s kind of bad that we didn’t also vote to study the softwood [lumber] issue, because it’s really important for our forest and wood industry,” he said. Savard-Tremblay’s motion was referred to the Subcommittee on Agenda and Procedure.

“They used that as an excuse just to make me shut up,” he said, noting that a subcommittee meeting has yet to take place.

He said the focus of the committee is on the EV tax credit as it is an issue central to Ontario, whereas the softwood lumber crisis has more concern in Quebec—and British Columbia.

The Bloc vice-chair said what was seen in the committee’s decision not to agree to embark on a study of the softwood lumber issue is that “partisanship is too important for so many” on the committee.

“I was really disappointed in the attitude of my colleagues who said that it comes after the cars issues,” he said. “I believe both are important and we could study questions at the same time, because both are urgent.”

Savard-Tremblay said it remains to be seen if Manchin’s decision to not support the Build Back Better bill will resolve the tax credit issue for Canada.

“Because of the midterm elections that come next year, many American politicians will be tempted by this kind of protectionist approach,” he said.

Along with mounting trade irritants, the standing committee has a series of upcoming trade negotiations to review. International Trade Minister Mary Ng (Markham-Thornhill, Ont.) has tabled notices of intent to start trade negotiations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and with the United Kingdom. Ng also tabled the notice of objectives for upcoming trade talks with Indonesia. (The notice of intent for Canada-Indonesia free trade negotiations was tabled in the last Parliament on June 21.)

Tabling the notice of intent for trade negotiations starts a 90-day countdown before the talks can begin. The notice of objectives must be tabled 30 days before the start of trade talks.

The federal government can begin trade negotiations with Indonesia on Dec. 24 without the notice of objectives being studied by the committee, and it will have scant time to study potential ASEAN and U.K. trade negotiations, as those can begin as early as March 2 and March 13, respectively.

The tabling policy was altered as the bill to implement the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) was making its way through Parliament in response to MPs’ frustration over the lack of parliamentary oversight to trade agreements—a jurisdiction of the executive branch. The new policy also includes the requirement for the government to table an economic assessment when it introduces an implementation bill in the House of Commons for a new trade deal.

NDP MP Brain Masse (Windsor West, Ont.), his party’s sole member on the committee, raised his concern about the lack of committee review for the upcoming trade negotiations in the House.

After Ng tabled the notice of intent on Nov. 24 for ASEAN trade talks, he raised a point of order to note that the trade committee had not even been formed. House committees were officially struck on Dec. 9. Masse noted that a significant part of the 90-day window to review the notice will be during the House’s winter break.

Also on the potential docket for the International Trade Committee is another Canada-U.S. trade irritant in the suspension of exporting P.E.I. potatoes to the U.S. due to American concerns over potato wart.

Sgro said she thinks the committee will want the opportunity to comment on some of the upcoming trade negotiations.

She said the committee is very concerned with the EV tax credit, as well as the softwood lumber and potato export issues, adding that discussions are ongoing about what is the best way to deal with all the issues.

Canada-U.S. trade issues are “top of mind” for the committee, she said.

As the International Trade Committee completed a study on U.K. trade in the last Parliament, Sgro said a review of the upcoming trade negotiations with London is “less pressing.”

Savard-Tremblay said looking at the upcoming trade negotiations is “really important.”

“It’s always the same story, those negotiations are always done in secret and it’s suddenly when the deal is written in its most precise details that they come and they tell us that we should adopt it really fast—that we cannot ask for any modifications,” he said. “Parliament should be consulted on what our priorities [are].”

For the upcoming negotiations, Savard-Tremblay said he has questions over the export of palm oil from Indonesia and the United Kingdom’s desire to have more access to Canada’s supply-managed dairy sector.

“Transparency is always the same problem with those negotiations. We always learn at the last minute what’s in it,” he said.

