Trudeau should condemn Bill 21, commit to intervene if law challenged at Supreme Court, say Liberal MPs

A significant number of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s caucus says he needs to unambiguously condemn Quebec’s Bill 21 and, should the matter appear before the Supreme Court, clearly state the federal government would intervene to defend Charter rights, Liberal MPs told The Hill Times.

“If you and I know that the Liberal Party is against Bill 21, why doesn’t the population understand it? Because it’s not been said clearly enough,” said one of the Liberal MPs who spoke on a not-for-attribution basis in order to offer their candid opinion. The MP said the topic was a focus at last week’s national Liberal caucus meeting, where the prime minister was pressed to offer a clearer stance.

Since Bill 21 became law in 2019—prohibiting some public-sector workers like teachers, police officers, judges, and others in positions of authority, from wearing religious symbols at work—the three major federal party leaders have been trying to stay away from this issue, arguing it’s a provincial matter.

Get Today's Headlines Newsletter Canadian politics and policy stories that are shaping the day. Weekdays. SIGN UP You may unsubscribe at any time. See our By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers.See our privacy policy

The law is popular in Quebec and Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.), and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) have spoken carefully when asked about the law, reluctant to offend Quebecers, who elect 78 federal MPs, the second highest after Ontario’s 121 seats.

But Chelsea, Que., teacher Fatemeh Anvari’s removal from her position earlier this month for wearing a hijab, forced the hands of party leaders to state where they stand on this. As soon as the story made national headlines, a number of Parliamentarians from both sides of the aisle have come out to condemn the reassignment of Anvari to a different position. Even though the issue dominated the national agenda for days, putting party leaders under the spotlight, each has been making carefully worded statements to avoid offending Quebec voters.

In a press conference and later in the Question Period last week, Trudeau said he is “deeply” opposed to the law but doesn’t want to intervene for fear the Quebec government would use it as a wedge against the federal government. As the case is before the courts, he said, he wants Quebecers to show their disapproval of the law to the provincial government. He did not make any commitment but said that the federal government could intervene if the issue ended up in the Supreme Court.

“Quebecers are people who stand up for human rights, freedom of expression and gender equality. We also stand up for conscience rights. In Quebec, we stand up for freedom of religion,” said Trudeau in the House of Commons on Dec. 15.

He said many Quebecers were “surprised and disappointed” Anvari lost her job “because she is Muslim. That should not happen in Canada.”

MPs pushed for clearer position at national caucus meeting

The Liberal MPs interviewed for this story said Trudeau’s position has evolved on this issue, but his comments come across as very nuanced when their constituents want a clear stance. The national Liberal caucus held a detailed discussion on this subject last week, where MPs pushed Trudeau to take a clear position and commit to intervening if it ends up in Supreme Court. Trudeau, however, responded that in his judgment, by doing that, he would be giving ammunition to the Quebec government which would exploit it for political reasons.

After the caucus meeting, two Liberal MPs who wanted Trudeau to change his strategy, said he was persuasive at the meeting and said they now agree with Trudeau’s approach in handling this issue. They said that the key challenge in this debate is that Quebecers see the issues of secularism in a very different light than Canadians living in the rest of the country. They said that this issue is divisive and if dealt in a populist fashion could cause more divisions between Quebec and the rest of the country. Also, they said, given that Quebec has invoked the notwithstanding clause, it has limited the legal options.

“It rattles all of us to our core to see these types of ridiculous incidents [Anvari’s removal as a teacher]. We have to look at it from the mindset of people in Quebec,” said one MP.

“You don’t want to kick up a storm in the province about issues of this nature. If this wasn’t such a complicated issue, you can rest assured that the other party leaders would have taken a very different stance as well,” said the same MP.

Another MP told The Hill Times the federal government wants to let this issue play out in Quebec and let people see first-hand the consequences of this legislation. The thinking is that after watching incidents like Anvari’s removal, some Quebecers will change their opinions. The source predicted the federal government’s tone, tenor, and substantive arguments would slowly change in the coming days and weeks.

On Nov. 16, in an interview with The Toronto Star, Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen (York South-Weston, Ont.) offered a stronger stance on how the federal government should proceed, including intervening in a court challenge. “Absolutely, I would support that. Yes, of course,” he told The Star.

Rookie Liberal MP George Chahal (Calgary Skyview, Alta.) said that he’s been speaking against Bill 21 since 2019 when he was a Calgary city councillor. At the time, Chahal forwarded a motion to condemn the law, which he called “regressive” and a “step backwards,” ultimately receiving unanimous support.

“Racism and bigotry have no jurisdiction,” Chahal said in September 2019. That motion came forward, he told The Hill Times, after he heard concerns from his constituents who were worried that their families and friends living in Quebec would be affected by the new legislation. His family is familiar with the effects of discrimination, said Chahal, whose father Ram Chahal is a turban-wearing Sikh and has suffered, alongside other family members, numerous incidents of racism over the years in Alberta.

In 1991, his father, the then-secretary of the Alberta Liberal Party, went to attend a private party at the Royal Canadian Legion in Red Deer, but was told that to enter he would have to take off his turban or go through the back door, which was locked. This incident made national headlines at the time and the federal Liberal Party objected to the legion’s actions.

Chahal said that Trudeau and the federal government’s position on Bill 21 is clear and that it’s up to the provincial government to reconsider their position on this law.

“The [federal] government has been very clear on our stance and that we do not agree with the legislation,” said Chahal.

“Ultimately, it is a decision of the Quebec government. The courts there have made their decision that we look at what that is, and make sure that everybody has an opportunity to participate in all aspects of our society.”

Quebec pivotal in election outcomes

Trudeau has been repeatedly criticized by pundits and politicos for his position, which they suggest reveals the federal government uses one standard for Quebec and another for other provinces.

Trudeau’s statement that Ottawa won’t intervene so as “not to give the excuse to the Quebec government that this is federal interference,” falls flat, wrote The Globe and Mail columnist Robyn Urback last week.

“That claim supposes that the Legault government isn’t already claiming federal interference, and that depriving Quebec of a political cudgel is more virtuous than using every federal resource possible to defend the rights of marginalized Quebecers,” she wrote.

“Mr. Trudeau’s government has used federal financial levers to put pressure on New Brunswick for failing to improve access to abortion. Its caucus speaks out in chorus in reaction to individual acts of hatred and discrimination, and will condemn examples of systemic injustice that are not Quebec-specific.”

The province of Quebec plays a pivotal role in the outcome of every federal election. When the NDP became the official opposition in 2011, it was chiefly because of its massive breakthrough in Quebec which helped propel the party to official opposition for the first time in its history.

In the last two elections, the Liberal Party’s hopes of winning a majority were based on making more gains in Quebec, which never materialized. The scandal around SNC Lavalin scandal, in which the federal government intended to protect the Quebec based construction company from criminal prosecution on fraud charges, shook the Trudeau government to its core before the 2019 federal election. If the Liberal Party had lost that election, the scandal would have been one of the key reasons.

In the September federal election, the Liberals won 35 of the 78 seats, the Bloc 32, the Conservatives 10, and the NDP one. In recent elections, most of the 78 ridings have been four-way contests creating a highly competitive environment for all federal parties.

According to a mid-September poll by Léger, 64 per cent of Quebecers supported Bill 21 while 27 per cent opposed it. In comparison, 28 per cent of Canadians in the rest of the country were in favour of Bill 21 and 52 per cent against. The poll of 1,000 Canadians came out in mid-September and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Two-term Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi (Pierrefonds-Dollard, Que.) said that going forward federal party leaders should educate Quebecers and Canadians on how Bill 21 is trampling on the rights of their fellow Canadians. He said Trudeau’s passionate Dec. 15 Question Period exchange with the Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet (Beloeil-Chambly, Que.) made it clear the Liberal Party strongly opposes Bill 21.

“Party leaders are also educators, and it’s important that we educate the voters around the issues in question,” said Zuberi. “And in particular, we need to highlight the values that, at the end the day, are landing on the side of protecting fundamental freedoms, human rights, the right to work, the value of men and women having equality, to enter the workforce equally. These are the values that we have to highlight.”

arana@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times