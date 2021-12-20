Omicron reveals need to close global vaccine gap, keep everyone safe, says Hildebrand

The Love My Neighbour movement, a collaboration of 35 faith communities and organizations, strongly agrees with the Dec. 13 article in The Hill Times, “‘Inevitable’ rise of Omicron shows ‘failed approach’ to ending pandemic, say experts.” Billions of global neighbours in low- and middle-income countries have yet to receive access to a single COVID-19 vaccine dose. It’s estimated that 81.5 per cent of Canadians have received at least one dose, while 7.1 per cent of people in low-income countries have received the same. These statistics indicate a social inequity this diverse group cannot live with.