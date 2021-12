V-Dem, a Swedish based non-profit, tracks levels of democracy around the world. It found that the U.S. and its allies accounted for 'a significantly outsize share of global democratic backsliding.'

So who is the most important person in the United States today? It’s not Joe Biden. It is Attorney-General Merrick Garland by a country mile. He is the only one who can stop the slide into autocracy, writes Michael Harris.