Duplicating cabinet committee could speed work on climate change, says lobbyists

Two cabinet committees for economy, inclusion and climate were created with the intent of preventing a bottleneck of work on the climate change file, according to lobbyists.
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault was given 39 priority tasks in his mandate letter on Dec. 16, including drawing up a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
A need for speed could be behind the PMO’s decision to form two cabinet committees with identical mandates related to climate change, according to some lobbyists.
New ministers at the helm of environment, natural resources, and fisheries will have their hands full in the increasingly urgent fight against climate change following the release of post-election mandate letters.
Former public services and procurement minister and current Defence Minister Anita Anand took top billing as the most valuable politician in 2021, with climate change coming through as the number one issue.
Cabinet ministers will have their hands full in 2022 as the government takes on climate change, economic challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic that shows no end in sight with the Omicron variant spurring rising case coun